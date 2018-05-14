Mojdeh, Evangelista dominate PSL-MX3 Swim Challenge

International campaigners Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque and Aishel Cid Evangelista of West Manila Christian School spearheaded the Most Outstanding Swimmer winners in Elite Class of the 136th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series MX3 Swimming Challenge held at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

Mojdeh, the reigning 2018 Palarong Pambansa Most Bemedalled Athlete, swept all her five events to claim the top honors in the girls’ 11-year category of the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

She ruled the 200m Individual Medley (2:34.00), 50m butterfly (29.86), 50m backstroke (33.65), 50m breaststroke (36.45) and 50m freestyle (30.24).

On the other hand, Evangelista also sizzled in the one-day meet whe he reigned supreme in the 200m Individual Medley, 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle to win the MOS award in the boys’ 8-year class.

Paul Christian King Cusing of Diliman Preparatory School (boys’ 15-over) and Charize Juliana Esmero of University of the Philippines (girls’ 15-over) also topped their respective age bands as well as Richelle Anne Raine Callera (girls’ 8-year), Charles Emmanuel Ticbaen (boys’ 14-year) and Jake Ellis Evangelista (boys’ 13-year).

The other MOS winners in boys were Aldin Montalban (7), Zajeed Sarmiento (9),

CJ Valenzuela (10), Alexander Varick Austria (11) and Eirik Judel Rivera (12) while Francesca Audrey Guntang (6-under), Alexandra Marie Rejuso (9), Hannah Rafflyn (10), Jan Karylle Sarmiento (12), Diana Celyn Cruz (13) and Katherine Jonell Azores (14) took home their respective MOS plums in the girls’ side.

Winning gold medals were Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh, Sitti Gomez, Triza Tabamo, Montenegro Marielle, Gervacio, Jireh Lyne, Sophia Estacio, Isis Arnaldo, Shayne Acar, Paula Cusing, Pia Loy, Jewel Sermonia, Alexander Austria, Lee Grant Cabral,Kiel Galzote, Albert Sermonia II, Christian Joshua Galzote, Carl Adones, Asha Segotier, Vella Filart, Myka Villareal, Raehanna Gargullo, Mariz Capalar, Collin Tyler Sabariaga, Arvin Felipe, Jian Jose, Iver Aurello, Matthew Garcia, Jermaine Eulin, Miggy Valles, George Gumabay and Ian Abalos.

The MCU-R3 swimming team bagged the overall championship crown while Grand Villa Swimming Team settled for second and Blue Rays Swim Club wound up third.

“We inspire our new swimmers and train them as early as now. We use swimming for healthy citizenry, discipline these young kids and perhaps become future champions. In time we will be able to catch up of being behind in world of swimming and we are patient in moving forward inch by inch, day by day in PSL grassroots development program,” said PSL President Susan Papa.