Mojdeh leads PSL’s campaign in Shanghai INVITATIONAL meet

SHANGHAI, China: Palarong Pambansa Most Bemedalled Athlete Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh will banner the Philippine Swimming League’s (PSL) campaign in the 2018 Shanghai Invitational Swimming Championships beginning today at the Oriental Sports Center here.

The Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque standout and back-to-back Swimmer of the Year awardee shoots for the country’s first gold medal in the girls’ 11-12 50m butterfly against much taller foes including those from host China and formidable Singapore.

Besides the 50m butterfly, the 11-year-old Mojdeh will also see action in the 100m butterfly and 200m butterfly.

“It’s going to be a tough one since they’ll be competing against the world’s best young swimmers especially those from the host country. China is one of the powerhouse teams in world and it’s a good opportunity for our swimmers to learn their techniques and styles,” said PSL president Susan Papa who is accompanied by secretary general Maria Susan Benasa and regional director Joan Mojdeh.

The other members of the team are Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge medalist Lucio Cuyong II and Japan Age-Group Championship veteran Joanna Amor Cervas—both members of the Aklan Swimming Team.

Cuyong guns for medals in the boys’ 14-year 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke while Cervas hopes to deliver in the girls’ 11-12 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly and 200m butterfly.

“We are optimistic of our chances. Jasmine is fresh from a successful campaign in Palarong Pambansa in Vigan and we’re hoping to continue her winning ways here in China. Cuyong and Cervas are likewise all set after undergoing intensive training in Aklan,” added Papa.

Meanwhile, reigning Male Swimmer of the Year Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy and the Sevilla brothers Raymund and Mark Lawrence will also begin their campaigns in the 2018 Bolles Sharks School Invitational Swimming Meet on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

Dula will compete in the boys’ 11-year 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 100m butterfy, 200m butterfly and 200m IM while Raymund competes in the boys’ 18-over 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 100m backstroke.Mark Lawrence will see action in the boys’ 13-year 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 100m breaststroke.