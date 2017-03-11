Mojdeh leads PSL’s six-gold haul in Japan

Record-breaker Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque led the six-gold medal haul of Philippine Swimming League (PSL) in the opening day of the 2017 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship on Saturday at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

Mojdeh made her presence felt by nailing three gold medals – all in record fashions – in the girls’ 9-10 division of the tournament that drew more than 600 tankers from some 20 countries.

Mojdeh submitted one mi­nute and 25.55 seconds in the 100m breaststroke to erase the 1:26.30 old mark of Nadia Qasi of Japan then displayed her prowess in the 200m Individual Medley as she nailed a 2:40.38 mark, breaking the 2:49.25 of Japanese Natsuki Uchino.

The Philippine Sportswriters Association Tony Siddayao awardee continued her impressive showing in 100m butterfly via a 1:12.27 performance – far from the 1:18.83 old mark of Irene Kershaw of Great Britain.

Also winning gold medals were Tom Aubrey in girls’ 9-10 50m backstroke (37.43), Dave Angelo Tiquia in boys’ 13-14 100m backstroke (1:04.93) and Master Charles Janda in boys’ 8-under 25m butterfly (18.61).

Beside the gold medals, PSL also bagged 14 silvers and three bronzes.

The silver medallists were Marc Bryan Dula (boys’ 9-10 50m backstroke), Lee Grant Cabral (boys’ 9-10 50m freestyle and 100m breaststroke), Triza Haile­yana Tabamo (girls’ 9-10 50m backstroke), Julianne Cristine Javier (girls’ 13-14 200m breaststroke), Trump Christian Luistro (boys’ 8-under 25m butterfly). Jacob Ethan Gapultos (boys’ 8-under 50m breaststroke), Tom (50m freestyle and 100m butterfly), Janda (25m backstroke and 100m IM), Tiquia (50m freestyle), the girls’ 200m cresendo medley relay of Tabamo, Mojdeh, Tom and Javier, and the boys’ 200m cresendo medley relay of Dula, Cabral, Tiquia and Sean Terence Zamora.

Joco Delizo (boys’ 13-14 400m freestyle), Luistro (25m freestyle) and Tabamo (50m freestyle) added one bronze each.

“The cold temperature did not bother the swimmers, they want to dedicate the their winnings first to the Lord second to the Filipino community that supported our stay here in Japan,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

“Going nearer to the venue help us a lot and we thank Hiroshi Katsumata for arranging it and bringing the swimmers to the pool. We also thank Mrs. Ellen Delos Santos Ono for helping us,” added Papa.

PSL thanked District 2820 Club of Tsukuba Ibaraki President Atushi Amemiya, District 3810 Rotary Club of Manila Remedios Circle President Elect Marie Grace Macatangay, former President Marcelino Dalen, Akihuko Sudo of Fujita Trading Corporation and Hiroshi Katsumata of Katsumata Boxing Promotions.