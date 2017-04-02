Mojdeh sets 3 PH junior records in Phuket meet

Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque’s Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh powered the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) to another sterling performance as they copped six more golds on top of two silvers and one bronze in the second day of the 2017 Thanyapura Swimming Championship at the Thanyapura Swimming Pool in Phuket, Thailand.

Mojdeh, a veteran international campaigner, stamped her class anew as she established three national junior records in the girls’ 10-year category.

The 10-year-old future Olympian dominated the 50m butterfly in 32.03 seconds then topped the 200m breaststroke in 3:03.97 and 50m butterfly in 32.03 – hiking her medal haul in the tournament to four golds.

She ruled the 100m butterfly (1:11.13) in the opening day.

“The PSL family is proud of Jasmine Mojdeh for breaking all her junior Philippine record at the age 10 category in Phuket. We’re looking for more records in her next events,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Diliman Preparatory School’s (DPS) Lee Grant Cabral also earned two more mints by reigning supreme in the boys’ 9-10 50m butterfly (33.90) and 100m freestyle (1:09.61). He got the 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle golds in Day 1.

Lowestein Julian Lazaro chipped in one gold in the boys’ 13-14 50m butterfly (28.67).

DPS Female Athlete of the Year Paula Carmela Cusing secured two silvers in the girls’ 13-14 50m butterfly (33.25) and 100m backstroke (1:21.64) while Sofia Beatriz Lopez added a bronze in the girls’ 11-12 50m butterfly (36.19).

“The field is really tough as some of the best swimmers from different countries are here including those from Europe, China, Vietnam, Singapore and host Thailand. But the kids are unfazed. They’re motivated to win gold medals,” said PSL Regional Director for National Capital Region Joan Mojdeh.

So far, the Philippine Team has 10 golds, seven silvers and two bronzes.

But the delegation is expected to win more medals in the 200m backstroke, 200m Individual Medley, 100m breaststroke and 50m freestyle on the final day of the competition.