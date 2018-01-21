Mojdeh shines anew in Lion’s Swim Challenge

Filipino-Iranian Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque topped the girls’ 200m individual medley event to head the list of the opening day gold medalists in the 129th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – Lion’s Swim Challenge on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex swimming pool in Malate, Manila.

The reigning Female Swimmer of the Year registered two minutes and 38.60 seconds to outclass Dessa Sarmiento of the Quezon Killer Whales who posted 2:59.66 minutes for the runner-up honors.

The other top finishers were Wisenheimer Academy tankers Marc Bryan Dula in boys’ 10-year 100m backstroke (1:21.06), Mikhaela Bliss Dula in girls’ 9-year 50m backstroke (55.11), Tara Beard of British School Manila in girls’ 7-year 50m backstroke (56.61) and Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh of Susan Papa Swim Academy in boys’ 6-under 50m backstroke (1:07.93).

Paula Carmela Cusing of Diliman Preparatory School (girls’ 14-year), Charize Juliana Esmero of University of the Philippines (girls’ 15-over), Triza Tabamo of Kronos Warrior (girls’ 10-year) and Aishel Cid Evangelista of Manila Central University-R3 (boys’ 7-year) were the other gold medalists in the 200m IM event.

Also bringing home gold medals were Lee Grant Cabral, Master Charles Janda, Jose Gabriel Lavina, Alexi Nicole Corpuz, Aubrey Tom, Arbeen Miguel Thruelen, Shakira Iglesias, Arian Neil Puyo, Ehm Ahmadelle Alavy-Chafi, Stephanie Caropo, Jada Cruz, Nicole Camacho, Zildjian Villamor and Aldin Montalban.

“It is amazing how swimmers continue to improve every swimming competition. New faces came and after a few months, they have evolved. We will continue to motivate and inspire these young swimmers,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The other medalists were Justin Badion, Von Macatangay, Jordan Lobos, Arwen Sky Nilo, Francesca Guntang, Lovie Ramos, Alison Principe, Portia Belo, Samantha Tumangday, Princess Solomon, Denise Ruth Sula, Megumi Kiyota, Nathaniel Capua, Kevin Chan, Dalilus Sembrano II, John Andaya, Lou Ching, Clark Villanueva, Sean Caguintuan, Robert Borenes, Jakin Jiao, Angel Quidasol, Reese Antonio, Samantha Inkee, Amytha Abarintos and Alexandra Rivera.

“So far, we are happy with the outcome of this competition. So much talent we have. We just need to guide them toward excellence. Our grassroots program will continue as we aim to discover and develop young talents,” added Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.