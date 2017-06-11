Mojdeh, Soguilon break records in PSL Coseteng Cup

Veteran international campaigners Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque and Kyla Soguilon of Aklan Swimming Team led the list of record breakers in the 117th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series—11th Sen. Nikki Coseteng Swim­­ming Cup on Sunday at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

Mojdeh, the reigning Female Swimmer of the Year, registered new marks in the girls’ 11-year 100m Individual Medley in one minute and 14.78 seconds and 50m butterfly via a 32.15-second showing.

For her part, Soguilon broke the girls’ 100m IM (1:11.06) and 50m butterfly (31.19) records in the tournament supported by The Manila Times and will serve as qualifying event for international tournaments.

“We have a lot of potential swimmers in this edition. More than 600 participated this time and we’re looking forward to discover more talented swimmers just like Jasmine and Kyla,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Chloe Sophia Laurente of Ormoc Kingfishers Swimming Team and Richelle Anne Raine Callera of Butterfly of Novaliches likewise submitted new records in their respective events.

Also winning gold medals were Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy (boys’ 10-year 50m butterfly, 35.06), McTracy John Alindogan of Angeles Pampanga (boys’ 15-over 50m butterfly, 26.87), Aubrey Tom of International Learning Academy Cainta (girls’ 10-year 50m butterfly, 34.59), Rio Lorenzo Malapitan of Mindoro (boys’ 13-year 50m butterfly, 29.81), Pauline Celine Cusing of University of Santo Tomas (girls’ 15-over 100m IM, 1:39.84) and Lee Grant Cabral of Diliman Preparatory Schoo (boys’ 11-year 100m IM, 1:18.16).

The other gold medallists were Ehm Ahmad Alavy-Chafi, Master Charles Janda, Kevin Chan, Robby Loy, Carmenrose Matabuena, Patricia Aguilar, Jelwyn Zarsuelo, Zerah Ballarta, Hony Yanong, Theone Leal, Geoel Agcaracar, Karl Pastoril, Josef Monuz, Rogine Perez, Mervier Mirandilla, Edward Enriquez and Anndea Claveria.

“It’s such a wonderful feeling to see swimmers improve tremendously. Sen. Nikki gave away more than 1,000 medals and some 50 Most Outstanding Swimmer trophies. I have never seen as many swimmers like this in a competition. The swimmers are enjoying the competition especially when they’re receiving their medals in the victory podium,” added Papa.

Jeremae Abainza, John Baltar, Summer Macantan, Jerlin Valencia, Anela Estrella, Darielle Domingo, Shania Diente, Ethan Apigo, Inigo Gigantone, Charles De Luna, Shan Medina, Terrence Barret, Karl Dimatalac, Florence Salgado, Ann Purisima, David Ng Tio, Juan Gonda, Alaric Conlu, Mervier Mirandilla and Maggie Trinidad also copped gold medals in their events.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).