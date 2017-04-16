Mojdeh sparks PSL’s 10-medal haul in Day 2

Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque standout Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh sparked the Philippine Swimming League’s (PSL) 10-medal haul in the second day by nailing four Philippine national junior records in the 2017 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge being held at the HBF Challenge Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Mojdeh, a two-time Tony Siddayao awardee and multi-gold medalist in international competitions, pocketed four gold medals in the girls’ 9-10 category – all in record fashion.

She stamped her class in the 200m breaststroke (3:05.26), 200m Individual Medley (2:45.17), 100m butterfly (1:12.33) and 200m freestyle (2:32.15) to raise her medal collection to six mints.

Mojdeh topped the 50m butterfly (31.80) and 50m freestyle (31.01) events in the opening day.

Fellow veteran international campaigner Sean Terence Zamora delivered two more gold medals in the boys’ 15-16 (200m IM, 2:17.60 and 100m butterfly, 59.56) while Joey Del Rosario of De La Salle-Zobel chipped in one gold in the boys’ 9-10 100m butterfly (1:22.03).

“We are so happy that all swimmers got gold medal just for the first day of the meet. They are all so pumped up and are hungry for more medals to bring home to outr country in the next day,” said PSL Regional Director and Delegation Head Joan Mojdeh.

Besides the gold medals, the Filipino tankers also copped a couple of silvers from De La Salle-Zobel bet Jana Kim Frauline Del Rosario (girls’ 9-10 100m butterfly, 1:21.16) and Zamora (100m backstroke, 1:02.48) and a bronze from Joey (50m butterfly, 37.32).

“We are very thankful to the Filipino community here headed by Mrs. Vicki Wotherspoon for the all out support they give the PSL team every time we compete here in Western Australia,” added Mojdeh.

So far, the Philippines has 13 gold, three silver and one bronze medals in the tournament that drew more than 600 tankers from different parts of the region.

“We would also like to thank the Philippine Sports Commission for supporting us. We want to dedicate this campaign to all our countrymen who believe in the talent of these young swimmers – our future Olympians,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).