Mojdeh sweeps 3 events in Shanghai Invitational

SHANGHAI, China: Palarong Pambansa Most Bemedalled Athlete Michaela Jasmine Mojdeh swept all her three events in the 2018 Shanghai Invitational Swimming Championships held at the Oriental Sports Center here.

On the final day, the 11-year old reigning Philippine Swimming League (PSL) Swimmer of the Year copped two more gold medals to complete her stellar performance in the tournament participated in by more than 1,200 tankers from 30 countries.

Mojdeh topped the girls’ 11-12 100m butterfly in one minute and 7.25 seconds, beating Chinese bet Amber Lim who submitted 1:17.77.

Kalibo, Aklan pride Joana Amor Cervas finished third with a 1:25.74 showing.

“She (Mojdeh) really is the future of Philippine swimming. She has already embraced the responsibility of carrying the national colors in international competitions. That’s why we’re sending our athletes abroad to further hone their skills and learn from their foreign counterparts,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

The Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañanque standout had a fitting end to her campaign as she claimed the gold medal in the 200m butterfly with a time of 2:27.97 against her taller Chinese counterparts.

She earlier won the 50m butterfly gold in 30.62 seconds.

“It was a great performance and we’re looking forward to train her for the Southeast Asian Age-Group Championship in July in Manila. She’s qualified to compete in the SEA Age-Group because of her sterling showing in Palarong Pambansa,” added Papa.

International campaigner and Palarong Pambansa veteran Lucio Cuyong II won one silver and one bronze in the boys’ 14-year event.

Cuyong finished second in the 200m breaststroke in 2:43.00 then placed third in the 100m breaststroke in 1:16.00.

Overall, the PSL will be going home with three gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

“We’re happy that we’ll be going home with medals. All three of them won medals in their respective events and I would like to congratulate them for a job well done. Competing against the likes of China and against European swimmers in this event is already an achievement for them. But winning medals is the icing on the cake,” stressed Papa, who was accompanied by PSL secretary general Maria Susan Benasa and regional director Joan Mojdeh.