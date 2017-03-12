Mojdeh, Tiquia shine in Japan Age-Group

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) continued to stamp its class in the 2017 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship as it claimed 24 more medals including seven golds on Sunday at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque’s Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh was unstoppable by smashing records in the girls’ 9-10 100m Individual Medley in 1:15.16 besting the 1:18.61 old mark and 50m butterfly with a time of 32 second to break the 33.33-second previous mark both owned by Natsuki Uchino of Japan.

Mojdeh also ruled the 50m breaststroke via a 39-second showing in the tournament participated by more than 600 tankers from some 20 countries.

So far, Mojdeh has already won six gold medals. She also dominated the 100m breaststroke, 200m Individual Medley and 100m butterfly – all in record-breaking fashions – in the opening day last Saturday.

Also winning gold medals were Dave Angelo Tiquia in boys’ 13-14 200m backstroke (2:20.00), Lee Grant Cabral in boys’ 9-10 50m breaststroke (40.30). Master Charles Janda in boys’ 8-under 50m backstroke (42.00) and Aubrey Tom in girls’ 9-10 100m backstroke (1:21.00).

Twelve more silvers were also added in the bag from Marc Bryan Dula (boys’ 9-10 100m IM), Joco Delizo (boys’ 13-14 400m IM ), Trump Luistro (boys’ 8-under 50m freestyle and 25m breaststroke), Triza Haileyana Tabamo (girls’ 9-10 100m backstroke), Tom (100m freestyle), Tiquia (100m freestyle and 200m IM), Janda (50m butterfly and 100m IM), the boys’ 100m medley relay and the boys’ 200m medley relay.

Sean Terence Zamora (boys’ 15-18 200m butterfly and 200m IM), Tabamo (100m freestyle), Cabral (100m freestyle) and the boys’ 400m cresendo freestyle relay of Dula, Tiquia, Cabral and Martin Pupos delivered bronze medals.

PSL hiked its medal haul to 13 golds, 26 silvers and nine bronze – surpassing the 10-gold target of PSL President Susan Papa.

“We went beyond the target of golds. So far we have 13 from the expected 10 golds. I am happy to see more new faces of swimmers winning medals for PSL and for our country,” said the PSL head.

Papa thanked District 2820 Club of Tsukuba Ibaraki President Atushi Amemiya, District 3810 Rotary Club of Manila Remedios Circle President Elect Marie Grace Macatangay, former President Marcelino Dalen, Akihuko Sudo of Fujita Trading Corporation, Hiroshi Katsumata of Katsumata Boxing Promotions and Ellen Delos Santos Ono for helping the delegation.