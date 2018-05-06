Mojdeh wins first medal for PH in Shanghai Invitational

SHANGHAI, China: Reigning Philippine Swimming League (PSL) Swimmer of the Year Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh delivered the country’s first gold medal in the 2018 Shanghai Invitational Swimming Championships being held at the Oriental Sports Center here.

Mojdeh, an Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque standout and the 2018 Palarong Pambansa Most Bemedalled Athlete, got off to a hot start by posting 30.62 seconds in the girls’ 11-12 50m butterfly to win the gold medal.

“It was a fantastic swim. This girl has a heart of a champion. She started strong and finished strong against these well-trained Chinese swimmers. We are happy with her output but she’s not done yet. She has two more events coming,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Mojdeh outclassed Annabel Cui and Amber Lim of host China, who finished second and third, respectively.

Cui checked in at 32.73 seconds while Lim clocked 34.13 seconds in the tournament participated in by more than 1,200 tankers from 30 countries.

Aklan pride Joanna Amor Cervas finished fifth overall with a time record of 37.23 seconds.

Mojdeh will be aiming to sweep her three events when she competes in the 100m butterfly and 200m butterfly.

Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge medalist Lucio Cuyong II of Aklan Swimming Team won a silver in the boys’ 14-year 50m breastroke with a time record of 32.85 seconds.

He was just a few milliseconds behind gold medalist Christopher Xia, who finished with a time record pf 32.29 seconds.

Tommaso Colombo bagged the bronze with 34.16.

Cuyong is bracing for the 100m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke events.

“They are pumped up and ready to compete for their next events. The results here are the products of our hard work during our training camp at Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool. They are now reaping the fruits of their labor,” said Papa, who was accompanied by PSL secretary general Maria Susan Benasa and regional director Joan Mojdeh.

“We would like to thank the organizers for inviting us in this competition. It’s a good exposure for our athletes in terms of gauging their skills since this is the biggest swimming event for youth in Asia,” Papa added.