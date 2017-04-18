Mojdeh, Zamora cop MOS award in Perth tourney

Philippine Swimming League’s (PSL) veteran international campaigners Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh and Sean Terence Zamora won the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) award in their respective divisions in the 2017 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge held at the HBF Challenge Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Mojdeh, an Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque standout, copped the MOS trophy in the girls’ 9-10 category after winning eight gold medals highlighted by four Philippine national junior records.

For his part, Zamora claimed eight gold and two silver medals to earn the top honors in the boys’ 15-16 division of the tournament participated in by more than 600 tankers.

Overall, the PSL tankers will be going home with 28 medals – 20 gold, seven silver and one bronze as De La Salle Zobel standouts Joey Del Rosario and Jana Kim Frauline Del Rosario also contributed medals in their age groups.

Joey had three gold, one silver and one bronze in the boys’ 9-10 class while Jana Kim Frauline got one gold and four silver in the girls’ 9-10 event.

“We send our huge thanks to the ever supportive Filipino Community in Perth. Gladys Tuyor, Ofilia Leadbeater, FACPI, Landy and Brad Matugas, Executive Committee and support, Art and Michael, Father Con, FCCWA Executive committee headed by President Dante Marribay, VP Vicki Wotherspoon and Reynaldo Padernilla for all the overwhelming support they give to the PSL family each year we compete here in Perth. Surely we are overjoyed by your love for the Filipino swimmers,” said PSL Regional Director and Delegation Head Joan Mojdeh.

The Filipino tankers will be seeing action next in the Dubai International Swimming Championship in United Arab Emirates and the Doha Invitational Swimming Championship in Qatar both slated next month.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).