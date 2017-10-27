Mojdeh’s star shines anew in Batang Pinoy

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standout Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College was named Most Bemedalled Female Swimmer in the 2017 Batang Pinoy Luzon Qualifying swimming competition held in Vigan.

Representing Parañaque City, the 11-year old Mojdeh bested her older opponents to bag the top honors in the girls’ 12-under event following her four-gold, one-silver showing.

Mojdeh opened her campaign by dominating the 100m butterfly, clocking one minute and 8.52 seconds outclassing Puerto Princesa City’s Maglia Dignadice (1:11.71) and Laguna’s Mariah Ubando (1:16.27).

A few minutes later, Mojdeh won another gold in the lung-busting 400m Individual Medley with a time of 5:35.87 – five seconds faster than silver medalist Samantha Corpuz of La Union (5:40.90).

Mojdeh also won gold in the 50m butterfly (31.39) and 100m butterfly (1:08.52) then finished second in the 200m breaststroke (2:59.09).

“It’s a bit tiring but I’m happy with my performance here in Batang Pinoy. I was able to improve my time records and I’m looking forward to the National Finals next year. I still have a few months left to prepare for that,” said Mojdeh, the reigning PSL Female Swimmer of the Year and a recipient of the Tony Siddayao award from the Philippine Sportswriters Association.

The Batang Pinoy National Finals will be held in February where qualifiers from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao vie for slots in the national junior team.

Mojdeh is fresh from a successful stint in the 2017 Buccaneer Invitational Swimming Championship in Tokyo, Japan where she won the 11-12 Most Outstanding Swimmer award after winning gold medals and breaking records in the tournament.

“It’s was an exhausting week for us. We were in Japan last week then we immediately went to Vigan for the Batang Pinoy. On Sunday, we’ll be in Laoag for the PSL National Series,” said Joan Mojdeh, mother of Micaela Jasmine, referring to the 124th PSL National Series scheduled on Sunday at the Marcos Stadium swimming pool in Laoag City, Ilocos, Norte.