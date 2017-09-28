MOLECULE MAGIC

Perricone Hydrogen

Are you a health conscious 30 to 40-year-old with normal to dry skin? Are you concerned about the damage caused over time by internal and external factors such as sun exposure, stress and lack of sleep that’s creating dull, tired-looking complexion? If you’re nodding “yes,” then there’s a quality skincare line just for you. Perricone MD’s proprietary H2 Energy Complex features innovative textures, which are extremely hydrating yet incredibly lightweight. Powered by Hydrogen, the smallest molecule in the universe, H2 Energy Complex rapidly penetrates the surface layers of the skin with a boost of hydrating vitality so that your skin looks re-energized and radiant. With continued application, it helps prevent loss of moisture by drawing and absorbing moisture from the air.

Perricone is available at Rustan’s The Beauty Source.