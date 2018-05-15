MOL’s new maritime academy in Ph to open in August

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) President & CEO Junichiro Ikeda announced recently that the establishment of MOL Magsaysay Maritime Academy Inc. in Salitran, Dasmariñas City has acquired the official approval from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), clearing the way for its opening in August. The Academy is MOL’s joint project with Magsaysay Maritime Corporation (MMC)

In 2007, MOL started an onboard training program with its own instructors and crewmembers aboard training ship “Spirit of MOL” with the objective of training seafarers to uphold MOL’s high standards of vessel safety. In 2011, MOL introduced a 3rd Year Program under the Philippine government’s Academe-Industry Linkage Program at the Magsaysay Institute of Shipping (MIS) established by MOL and MMC in 1993. The program provides education and training to third-year students selected from partner maritime schools in the Philippines.

MOL Magsaysay Maritime Academy aims to build upon the achievements and expertise accumulated through 3rd Year Program, which has graduated over 700 seafarers, and provides an ever-higher level of training quality.

Construction of the academy facilities is already completed. The academy’s main feature, a training facility called the “Ship in Campus” is aimed at providing students with training that makes them work-ready as soon as they complete their studies. The facility imitates not only ship’s exterior, but also its layout of the practice facilities inside the building, as realistic as possible. An inauguration ceremony for the academy is planned in September, with guests from Philippine government agencies.

Filipino seafarers play an essential part in MOL’s worldwide vessel operations, and MOL aims to ensure the ongoing recruitment and training of high-quality seafarers by establishing this maritime academy in the Philippines to further improve marine technical skills, which is one of the items MOL calls for improving in its “Rolling Plan 2018” as the company works toward its goal of becoming “the world leader in safe operation.”

The establishment of one of the world’s largest merchant marine academies in the Asia/Oceania region is a major initiative in the company’s ongoing drive to ensure operational safety in all areas of their business.