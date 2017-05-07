Mom nabbed for using daughter for cybersex

BACOLOD CITY: Operatives of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) on Friday arrested a single mother, who allegedly used her minor daughter in taping lewd videos and photos that were being sold online.

Senior Supt. Jack Wanky, acting BCPO director, said the operation was conducted at the suspect’s house in Barangay Handumanan, Bacolod City after lewd videos and photos of the minor were recovered from the laptop of a foreigner, who was recently nabbed in the US.

The authorities who arrested the foreigner coordinated with the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) in Camp Crame, general headquarters of the Philippine National Police in Quezon City, and when the case had been built up, they found out that the lewd videos were taped in Bacolod.

Wanky said the videos and photos of the minor were sold online in a website managed by her mother, and the viewers, who were mostly foreigners, paid using credit cards.

The operatives also nabbed another woman, whose name was not disclosed, and rescued the minor.

The mother was turned over in Cebu on Saturday as the operation was conducted by the WCPD Central Visayas with the BCPO and WCPD intelligence personnel.

Wanky said the WCPD is processing documents needed for filing of charges against the mother.