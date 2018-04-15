Mommy Regine answers the parenting question

Regine Velasquez-Alcasid and her little man Nate are the cutest mother and son tandem in showbiz today. In The Know got to bond with the two during their launch as brand ambassadors for fast food chain Jollibee’s popular Jolly Spaghetti.

The event served their as their fifth endorsement to date, even if Nate doesn’t know he’s actually saved enough money to go to an ivy league school of his choice!

Regine shared she hasn’t explained money matters to her son just yet and is just happy that he’s comfortable in front of the ca­mera. She’s even more thrilled that Nate developed his love for music like his OPM icon parents.

“Before he wanted to be a pilot, but now he just wants to be a passenger,” Asia’s Songbird lovingly laughed. “And because lagi niya kami [ni Ogie]nakikita na nag-pra-practice—ako pa naman hindi ako naglalagay ng earphones when I practice, kasi boom box pa rin ako na very ‘80s—sumasabay siya. Two years old pa lang mahilig na siya kumanta.”

Personality-wise, Regine is thankful that even though Nate got Ogie’s playful side, he is still an obedient boy.

In answer to the age-long question in parenting “to spank or not to spank,” Regine said she believes spanking is needed from time to time to discipline a child.

“Iba rin pag ganon. It’s been a year since I last did it but mas naiintindihan ni Nate what to do and what not to do. Spanking even has references in the Bible verses. Prov 13:24 says, ‘He that spareth his rod hateth his son: but he that loveth him chasteneth him often.” Then in Prov 22:15“Foolishness is bound in the heart of a child; but the rod of correction shall drive it far from him.”

There is no doubt that the Philippines’ first ever Miss World beauty title holder Megan Young is one of the finest women in the industry. Just look at her face, her 23 inch waist, and bubbly personality.

In The Know got to catch up with Megan on Thursday during her launch as the face of Cosmo Skin’s collagen and glutathione line in Makati City. She was glowing even though she said she had barely slept from taping for her GMA Network soap “The Stepdaughters” the night before.

Megan shared nonetheless that she “addicted” in taking care of herself. “

“There’s this certain happiness I feel when I take good care of myself—a sense of accomplishment. I know I’m still in my 20s but I’ve learned to take care of myself this early rather than eventually saying, ‘Sayang, sana ganito ginawa ko noon.” So I’m doing everything that is good for me now.”

Good for her means weight training five times a week when her schedule permits and going to Pilates every now and then. When it comes to her diet, she said that her secret is preparing her own food.

“I have to make my own baon kasi I know what is in it. Nauubos ko rin.” Megan stays away from junk food almost all the time and snacks on “clean food” aka grains, fruits and other edibles with no preservatives. There are no restrictions in her diet but she makes sure it consists of the right portions of carbohydrates, protein and fat.

“I don’t do the fad diets because I’ve tried them before and I end up having bad habits or temporary results. It’s really better to for me to take it slow but eat clean.”

