Mommy’s secret to baby-soft skin

Why pedia-recommended products also good for grownups

Women who are keen on aging gracefully only need to feel like a baby by using baby skin products. This is according to 70-year-old skin care brand Cetaphil, whose range of cleansers, creams and lotions were initially intended for little tots until they noted an increasing number of mothers switching to their line for their own use as well.

Pediatrician-recommended products are of course perfect for baby’s sensitive skin because they are generally free of harmful chemicals that can cause dryness and irritation—skin problems that are also the culprit of aging.

As such, Cetaphil Senior Brand Manager Catherine Palma-Dilanco observed a growing number of women 35 years old and above using baby products in their beauty regimens to benefit from gentle ingredients be it for their face or body.

“Our 30-something users are a market who knows what she wants from the product, wants to feel healthy and prioritizes overall skin health. When you are at that age, you become particular with your skin care regimen,” she related.

Loving care

According to Dilanco, the brand’s name, Cetaphil was formed using the words “cet” from Cetyl Alcohol, a fatty alcohol used as an emollient, and “phil” a Greek verb meaning to love.

“Given these, the brand has been providing loving care for sensitive skin for three generations and trusted in over 70 countries,” she added.

From the time it was launched in the Philippines 20 years ago, the brand has experienced year on year growth, which the executive explains comes not only from being at the top of doctor’s recommendations, but also by word of mouth. Case in point was the testimonial of Cetaphil’s family of endorsers in business news anchor Edric Mendoza, his wife Joy and their beautiful brood during the company’s 70th anniversary celebration at Makati Shangri-La Hotel.

Moreover, the internet has also been instrumental with this growth, as more moms are now looking into the ingredients of what goes into the products they use on their baby’s skin and on their own.

“Mothers have become very selective of the products they use. They are very smart, and don’t want to compromise on anything for their babies,” Galderma General Manager Raghavendra Sadashiva joined in.

Not just for babies

From the first emollient formula developed by a pharmacist in Texas, Galderma has grown the brand to include a wider range of products that are suited to different skin care needs. It can be used for dry, oily, combination and even normal skin, and is most specifically useful in helping people with sensitive skin to avoid issues and irritation.

Sensitive skin is caused by the lower amount of pigment and thinner epidermal layer, allowing for easier access of potentially-irritating ingredients into the skin. It affects anyone of any age who is exposed to stressors or triggers such as pollution, weather conditions, and even sun exposure, stress and lifestyle. Symptoms experienced are redness, itching, burning, dryness, flushing and stinging, and sometimes even breakouts.

Cetaphil cleanses and moisturizes without stripping and damaging the natural barrier of the skin. People with sensitive skin should remember to use products that are free from artificial colors, artificial fragrances, specially denatured alcohol and mineral oil. Fragrance, foaming action, dirt and/or dust, as well as products with high pH can irritate this type of skin.

“Over the last 70 years, we have worked closely with medical experts to better understand people’s skin needs. This has allowed us to provide different solutions adapted to these needs, and to make the Cetaphil range what it is today. Like regular exercise and a well-balanced diet, maintaining healthy skin is essential for your overall well-being, so Cetaphil completes your health routine. We will continue to develop the brand and make it more accessible to consumers worldwide,” promised Neil Popplewell, vice president of Consumer Business for Nestlé Skin Health, which is now a primary stakeholder for Galderma.

The brand offers a wide range of everyday products from, cleansers, moisturizers, sun protection to baby products and solutions for sensitive skin conditions such as acne, eczema and rosacea. Specifically formulated to provide effective skincare for a variety of skin types and conditions, Cetaphil has become one of the top skincare brands recommended by dermatologists and other healthcare professionals across the world.