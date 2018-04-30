Mondilla, pal upbeat in Nat’l pro-am

Reigning Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit champion Clyde Mondilla hopes to snap a run of poor form with a strong finish in the Delimondo National Pro-am as he gears up for another grueling campaign on the PGT and the PGT Asia resuming in two weeks time.

But he wants to focus first on tomorrow’s (Wednesday) start of the national pro-am where he will be teaming up with Jeric Hechanova for Team Luisita against a slew of top-notch tandems in the 54-hole tournament at Splendido Taal Golf Club in Laurel, Batangas.

Mondilla, who won four tournaments to clinch the coveted crown in the PGT last year, has turned in mediocre showing in the early going of the new season, missing the cut in the kickoff leg of the PGT ruled by Dutch Guido Van der Valk at Eagle Ridge last March and finishing tied for 31st in the first leg of the second PGT Asia topped by Aussie David Gleeson at Luisita two weeks ago.

But he hopes to break that spell with a victory this week with Hechanova expressing confidence of his tandem with the long-hitting Del Monte ace now based in Luisita in the event sponsored by Delimondo, the premier corned beef, and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

“With Clyde’s 320-yard-plus drives, I expect to use shot irons. And he can easily reach the par-5s with his second shots from my drive,” said Hechanova of Luisita Golf and Country Club. “I think we compliment each other as the short irons, short game and putting are my strong points.”

But there are also a lot of strong teams in the fold, including Tonton Asistio and Jude Eustaquio, who nipped Jelbert Gamolo and Jolo Magcalayo in sudden death in last year’s inaugural staging of the event put up by ICTSI.

Others tipped to contend for the top P360,000 purse (for the pro) out of the total prize fund of P2 million are the pairs of Jhonnel Ababa-Jaemin Koo, Ira Alido-Martin Guiang, Ferdie Aunzo-George Punasen, Jay Bayron-Tony Olives, Michael Bibat-Joel Yamyamin, Jobim Carlos-DJ Padilla, Marvin Dumandan-Rex Goquingco, Mhark Fernando-Nico Sevilla;

Jelbert Gamolo-Rupert Zaragosa, Zanieboy Gialon-Ian Dagatan, Tony Lascuña-Denden de Castro, Justin Quiban-Moulay Rhounimi, Joenard Rates-Jojo Roxas, Elmer Salvador-Oliver Gan, Orlan Sumcad-Malic Umpur and Arnold Villacencio-Ralds Sarmiento.

Also out to foil the locals’ bid are Van der Valk, who is teaming up with Andrew Nemec, Korean Park Jun Sung, with Jordan Mamaril as partner, and Spain’s Salvador Paya Vila, who will be partnering with Daniel Crisostomo.

Play will be foursomes (alternate shot format) with the top 40 teams after 36 holes advancing to the finals. The winning pro will pocket P360,000 while the top amateur will receive trophy and gift prizes.