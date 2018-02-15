Monetary authorities close Visayas bank

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has ordered another rural bank in Mindanao closed and its assets put under the control of the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC).

In a statement on Wednesday, the state-run deposit insurer said the Rural Bank of Loreto Inc. in the province of Dinagat Islands was placed under receivership on February 9.

The shuttered lender has four units: its main office in Purok 1, Barangay San Juan, San Jose town; and branches in Cagdianao, Libjo and Loreto municipalities.

As of December 31, 2017, the bank had 2,264 accounts with total deposit liabilities of P5.95 million. Total insured deposits amounted to P5.94 million.

Depositors are entitled to be paid up to the maximum insurance coverage of P500,000.

Those with valid deposit accounts of P100,000 and below are eligible for early payment and need not file deposit insurance claims, unless they have outstanding obligations or acted as co-makers of obligations, and have incomplete or yet-to-be-updated addresses.

They have until February 20 to update their records using forms PDIC representatives will distribute at the bank’s premises.

A depositors-borrowers forum will be held on February 24.

The BSP’s policy-making Monetary Board shuttered seven banks last year and 22 in 2016.