Monetary Board needs to add ‘proactive’ to its vocabulary

THE Monetary Board, the policy-setting body of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, extended its hands-off policy on interest rates to 22 months at its last meeting on March 22, defying a few expectations and drawing sighs of relief from the local stock market.

The key policy rate on the BSP’s overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) facility was kept at 3.0 percent. The rate was last changed in June 2016, when it was reduced from 4.0 percent to its current level.

For more than a decade, the BSP has generally deserved the large benefit of the doubt it is granted, and it is considered among the best managed central banks in the world. Those kudos are entirely justified, in the context of what has evolved into accepted central banking practice. Unfortunately, accepted central banking practice has created more economic problems than it has solved over the past 10 years, and by continuing to adhere to the conventional, one-step-behind, reactive approach to monetary policy, the BSP is placing this country’s otherwise favorable economic health at risk.

The essential basis for all Monetary Board decisions is the BSP’s inflation target. The rationale behind inflation targeting is that a certain level of inflation correlates to other key factors that indicate the overall state of the economy: Liquidity in the financial system, purchasing power parity, levels of debt, and so on. If inflation is kept within a certain range, then other indicators should also fall within predictable ranges, so that by focusing on just the inflation target, the entire economy can be managed. Raising the benchmark interest tends to lower inflation, while lowering interest rates tends to fuel the rise in prices. Inflation targeting was first used by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in 1989, and for the longest time an inflation target of 2.0 percent plus or minus 1.0 percent was considered an ideal range; according to various economic models, that range produces the best overall results.

Since real life, particularly where economics is concerned, does not follow neat models too closely or consistently, inflation targets have become flexible. This is where inflation targeting begins to lose its effectiveness, because as long as the progression of inflation is gradual, central banks have been inclined to let their targets creep rather than implement their policy tools. The BSP is no exception: Its inflation forecasts change almost as often as the Monetary Board meets. In its latest meeting, the targets for 2018 and 2019 were revised downward from 4.3 percent to 3.9 percent and 3.5 to 3.0 percent, respectively. The decision not to adjust the benchmark interest rate was based on the assumption that inflation will continue to remain within the target range.

That assumption, however, came into question almost immediately after it was made, because the latest inflation figures, released on April 6, showed that prices rose 4.3 percent in March, a 0.5 percent acceleration from the previous month, higher than the Department of Finance’s 4.1 percent estimate and its 2.0-4.0 preferred inflation range, higher than most analysts’ estimates, and higher than the median 4.2 percent of the BSP’s 3.8-4.6 percent estimate for the month. March marked the third month (out of three) this year that inflation exceeded forecasts.

Despite essentially being 0-for-3 so far this year, the BSP expects inflation will level off in the months to come, and hence has demurred from taking rate action now. There is not, however, any clear evidence that would support that judgment at this point. Domestic liquidity growth is accelerating; it expanded 13.5 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 12.8 percent growth rate in January (data for March will be available toward the end of this month). That means there is an increasing amount of money in the financial system, and that pushes inflation higher. Loan growth in the banking system remains strong as well, which accounts for much of the increase in liquidity; while first-quarter statistics are not available yet, most banks posted growth of 15 to 19 percent in lending, according to a report last week by Moody’s Investor Service.

The peso remains weak in sub-P52 to the US dollar territory, and would be weaker if the BSP had not intervened in the foreign exchange market, which it tacitly admitted doing in its report Friday on the country’s foreign reserves – now at their lowest level in three years (albeit still fairly healthy at just over $80 billion). The other reason for the decline in foreign reserves was government foreign debt payments, which were higher in part due to timing, but to a significant degree due to the weaker peso.

Granted, none of this is a disaster at this point; far from it. But all of this is happening against the backdrop of still unknown implications of the US-China trade war. It is inescapable fact, despite assertions that the situation is largely irrelevant to the Philippines, that both countries are major contributors to this one in terms of goods and foreign currency, and a strong economic effect on either of them will have some impact here.

Even if that alarming situation was not a factor, the BSP’s apparent course might still be something less than the best one it could take. Left alone, the current trajectory of liquidity, lending, and a weaker currency would eventually result in a situation where inflation has climbed far enough out of the flexible target range that spending begins to stagnate and overall growth of the economy slows. The BSP would at that point be compelled to raise interest rates to curb inflation, which solves the slower spending problem but slows down lending; meaning that recovery of the growth rate then becomes slower than the rate at which it declined.

Rather than doing what central banks everywhere else do and waiting to react to the problem, particularly in light of the almost certainly detrimental wild card the trade war represents, the BSP ought to heed its own observation that “the economy could absorb some policy tightening” and impose an interest rate hike now, before things get out of hand.

Doing so when economic conditions simply need to be tuned rather than repaired means the degree of adjustment could be kept small – no more than 0.25 percent, most likely – and relatively painless to skittish financial markets. After all, no matter how resilient one is in absorbing a blow, he will be bruised less by avoiding it entirely.

ben.kritz@manilatimes.net