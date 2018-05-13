Money ‘flows’ in QC ahead of May 14 polls

Offices and homes of local officials of Quezon City were flooded with aspirants for Monday’s barangay (village) elections the past two weeks to secure not only their support but also their financial help, sources said over the weekend.

The barangay elections on May 14 are held simultaneously with those for the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or Youth Council).

A congressman who supposedly wants to become the mayor of the city in 2019, according to the sources, is shelling out P5,000 for every kagawad (village councilor) who seeks his help.

There are 142 villages in the city with seven kagawad in each barangay and the congressman would have to spend a little over P5 million if he only wanted to support one team of kagawad per barangay.

For those who are running for barangay chairman, the congressman gave each of them P10,000 or easily P1.5 million for 142 bets.

A barangay chairman in the city receives an average monthly pay of P15,000 while a kagawad gets P10,000 monthly.

In Camanava (the cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela), support of local officials is also sought by barangay election candidates who promise to return the favor by backing their benefactors in next year’s local elections.

Also over the weekend, Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista reminded candidates vying for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to unite and work together to ensure the orderly and peaceful conduct of the May 14 electoral exercises.

In a speech during the inauguration of a four-story school building of Ismael Mathay Sr. High School in Barangay Sangandaan, Bautista urged the candidates from the city’s 142 villages to commit to peaceful and orderly elections.

“Sana isantabi muna natin ang pulitika. Magkaisa sana tayong lahat para magkaroon tayo ng mapayapang halalan [Set aside politics and bickering. Let’s unite for peaceful elections],” the mayor said.

Earlier, barangay and SK candidates and various stakeholders signed a peace covenant at Quezon City Hall.

Signatories to the peace covenant included representatives from the Quezon City Police District, Commission on Elections, Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, National Citizens Movement for Free Elections and Department of Education-Quezon City.