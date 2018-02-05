Money knows no kinship for movie producer

Tough luck for these two nieces of a prolific film producer-uncle (FPU). FPU, despite an existing court order just won’t bequeath their inheritance from their departed mom.

“Why won’t FPU give what’s due his very kin when they have the right to the family’s properties? Okay lang sana kung bankrupt siya, or the films that he produces don’t make money pero hindi,” a concerned family friend speaks on behalf of the two women.

What further agitates FPU’s relatives is his display of extravagance. “He can afford to splurge sa mga walang kabagay-bagay, pero mismong kadugo niya, tinatanggalan niya ng karapatan sa mana ng pamilya nila!”

Clearly for FPU, there’s no such thing as kinship where money is involved.

* * *

Hardly does the public know that this famous male celebrity (FMC) is close-fisted despite his economic status. Here’s an example: FMC commissioned a high-end visual artist (HVA) to paint a native scene with detailed specs.

FMC and HVA easily agreed on the medium to be used and the size of the artwork.

“Basta ang gusto niya, painting ng kalabaw [water buffalo]. Bahala na yung painter kung yung kalabaw ba, eh, nakalublob sa tubig o nasa palayan [rice field]. Basta gawan daw siya ng mural, isasabit daw niya kasi yun sa receiving room niya.”

FMC then had the cost computed and HVA respectfully informed him, “Aabutin po ito ng P200,000. Discounted na po’ yun. When do you want it delivered?”

A wide-eyed, stunned FMC stood up, and looking down on HVA, abruptly said, “Ang mahal naman! Naku, huwag na lang. Bibili na lang ako ng mismong kalabaw, palalahian ko pa para dumami!”

* * *

Remembering Maryo J.

“Wala talagang masamang tinapay sa kanya,” were the somber words of realization of a film reviewer-friend Vignettes spoke with shortly after the death of multi-awarded director Maryo J. de los Reyes shocked the industry.

For purposes of brevity, we shall refer to him as simply FR for film reviewer, as he politely requested no mention of his name.

FR couldn’t help but reminisce, a not so pleasant experience with the famed director whose film “Laman” was the subject of his review.

It was during the late ‘90s when skin flicks were in vogue. Laman starred a virtual newbie named Lolita de Leon, but it boasted of then-already dramatic stalwarts Elizabeth Oropesa and Albert Martinez. It also ushered in what later became an illustrious career for the promising Yul Servo.

Predictably, the story shows a “rigodon de amor” among the four. One day, a fistfight ensues between the two men at Servo’s home (while Oropesa helplessly looks on) during which time de Leon is out in the adjacent kitchen busy preparing for their foursome dinner.

They are to indulge in her specialty: Ginataang alimasag. But de Leon won’t eat any crab as she is allergic.

“O, kumain na muna tayo,” de Leon casually invites the three (yes, in the middle of a fight!) and all of them gather around the dining table. They feast on the dish except for de Leon. Within moments, all three were fell to the ground, dead. De Leon had poisoned the crab dish.

Now back to FR for his published review. “What I wrote was, watching that scene made me want to rush to the kitchen, grab a frying pan and hit the director with it. Medyo sumama pala ang loob ni Maryo J. sa akin. But of course, he fully understood na trabaho lang naman yun. A year or so later, I got the chance to interview him [on the set of ‘Magnifico’ sometime in 2002]. He was so civil and cordial. Masaya pa nga kami when we parted that day,” FR told Vignettes.