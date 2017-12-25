‘Money laundering threat remains high’

Money laundering remains a serious threat for the Philippines given factors such as regulatory loopholes, legal setbacks and the need for increased coordination among agencies, the country’s financial intelligence unit said.

The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), in its Second National Risk Assessment (NRA) Report covering the 2015-2016 period, evaluated the effectiveness of the country’s existing anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing mechanisms.

“After considering the proceeds generated by select predicate crimes, money laundering trends and techniques, the prevalence of sectoral threats and external threats, the national money laundering threat is assessed to be high,” the report said.

Money laundering and terrorist financing (ML/TF) threats tagged as high include proceeds-generating predicate offenses such as tax crimes, drug trafficking, smuggling, violations of the Intellectual Property Law, illegal manufacture and possession of firearms, environmental crimes, estafa and plunder.

The threat posed by tax evasion is also high, the report noted, as tax crimes are not predicate offenses to money laundering. It also pointed to low conviction rates and failures to recover proceeds despite efforts by the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

In sectoral terms, the report said the threat was high among banks, money service businesses, designated non-financial businesses and professions and nonprofit organizations.

In noted that all 49 money laundering cases investigated by the AMLC from 2015 to 2016 involved bank accounts. About P5.7 billion was laundered using over 1,500 accounts in 21 universal and commercial banks, four thrift banks and six rural banks.

“Similarly, based on 141 requests for information (RFI) from counterpart financial intelligence units and 12 Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty requests from foreign jurisdictions, over P500 billion was allegedly coursed through bank accounts,” the report added.

Deposit and checking account facilities and wire transfers were among the bank products and services being exploited by criminals.

“Though the criminal proceeds involved in the money laundering cases and related predicate offenses translate to a minimal percentage of the total assets of the banking industry, the cases clearly showed continuous use of banking products and facilities and money service businesses in laundering proceeds of unlawful activities; hence, the threat rating for banks is high,” the report said..

The Philippines is also under high threat as a money laundering destination, with the AMLC reporting that it received a total of 153 requests for information and assistance from other jurisdictions, including 12 requests for mutual legal assistance, over 2015 and 2016.

Based on the requests, fictional entrepreneurship and tax evasion were the foremost sources of illicit funds in 2015 while fraud was the topmost source in 2016. The countries of origin for these crimes were identified as Kazakhstan and the United States.

In 2015 and 2016, about 98 percent and 70 percent, respectively, of an estimated P608 billion in dirty money inflows were transacted using bank accounts and other products offered by the banking industry.

Money remittance businesses and securities trading firms were also used to funnel the funds, the report said.

The AMLC investigated cases involving proceeds allegedly derived from estafa, trafficking in persons, kidnapping for ransom and E-Commerce Act violations sourced from abroad. These cases involved more than P902 million in illicit funds from other jurisdictions.

The report noted the need for closer coordination and cooperation between the AMLC and law enforcement agencies authorized to investigate and/or prosecute unlawful activities.

Law enforcement agencies involved in the risk assessment must also be encouraged to maintain statistics specifically needed for the conduct of the threat analysis to eliminate data collection challenges.

“The growing threat of ML/TF has drawn importance and understanding globally. In order to effectively combat this threat, there is a need to identify the weaknesses and gaps in the country’s ability to combat ML/TF and identify the vulnerability of the different sectors,” the AMLC said.