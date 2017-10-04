Mongolia names new PM after ousting previous leader

ULAANBAATAR: Mongolia named a new prime minister Wednesday, weeks after the previous leader and his cabinet was ousted over corruption allegations. Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh—a former deputy PM known for his macho image, having posed shirtless Putin-style with a hunting gun—was selected by the ruling Mongolia People’s Party (MPP), which took power after a landslide election victory a little over a year ago. In a speech following his victory, Khurelsukh pledged to “improve people’s lives, declare discipline and rules, fight corruption and punish those who are irresponsible.” Ex-premier Jargaltulgiin Erdenebat was voted out in early September by legislators who accused him of granting 800 billion tugrik ($328 million) in concessions to eight companies related to his cabinet ministers. Erdenebat was also accused of providing illegal cash allowances to voters and presenting a poor image to the public—allegations he fiercely denies.

AFP