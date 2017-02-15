A Monique Lhuillier in ‘Fifty Shades Darker’

World famous Filipina designer Monique Lhuillier’s design and name figured prominently in the film adaptation of Fifty Shades Darker, the second chapter based on the worldwide best-selling Fifty Shades phenomenon. The film is currently in its second week run in Philippine cinemas.

Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele wore Lhuillier’s custom gown and capelet during the most lavish scene in the movie, where she and Jamie Dornan as Christopher Grey attend a masquerade ball.

Known for her glamour and modern elegance, the Los Angeles-based designer brilliantly captured Ana’s alluring beauty and vulnerability in the modern design. The liquid satin sheath gown with draped neckline and cross back in a silver hue exuded femininity and sophistication, while the handmade ostrich feather capelet added exquisite glamour for Ana’s grand entrance.

In keeping with the essence of her brand, Lhuillier’s design evoked an enchanting, yet sophisticated, vision by weaving together sensuous and modern elements for the character of Ana. The fluid silhouette of the dress, topped with the elegantly embellished capelet, is distinctly Monique Lhuillier.

“I am so delighted to partner with Universal Pictures’ Fifty Shades Darker to design for the character of Anas­tasia Steele,” said Lhuillier. “Like the Monique Lhuillier woman, Ana radiates confidence and femini-nity, and so the gown I imagined for this iconic scene encapsulates that modern sophistication.”

Meanwhile, the film’s costume designer, Shay Cunliffe praised, “I often thought of Dakota in Monique’s stunning gown as a ‘beautiful siren of simplicity. We sent Monique ideas and images that evoke old Hollywood, and she and her team took the inspiration from there—crafting this stunning confection. Ana’s cape itself was a challenge—each feather was sewn by hand—but I felt it would magnify Ana’s showstopping entrance at the ball, hearkening back to the 1930s screen sirens. Monique also beautifully resolved our need to create a gown which can effortlessly slip to the ground…another feat of engineering.”

Lhuillier is internationally recognized as one of America’s foremost designers. Her label, established in 1996 together with Tom Bugbee, is considered one of the leading fashion houses in design, quality and creativity. With a passion for creating collections that are both feminine and modern, Lhuillier continues to design ready-to-wear, accessories and bridal collections that are luxurious, chic and true to her aesthetic.

Her Hollywood fans include Emma Stone, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, Anna Kendrick and the First Lady Michelle Obama among others.