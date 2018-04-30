Mono Vampire survives Alab Pilipinas, forces rubber match

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas squandered a chance to close out the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 championship series as Mono Vampire Basketball Club pulled off an 88-83 victory behind Paul Zamar’s go-ahead basket on Monday at the Stadium 29 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Filipino guard Zamar hit a dagger floater with 18 seconds left to secure the series-tying win, allowing the Vampires to force a winner-take-all Game Five.

Tied at 2-2, the best-of-five tussle heads back to the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna on Wednesday.

Mono Vampire’s 7-foot-4 Maltese center Samuel Deguara pumped in a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds on top of five blocks while Mike Singletary wound up with an all-around effort of 20 markers, eight assists and seven boards.

Jason Brickmann also tallied a double-double as the Fil-Am playmaker finished with 13 points and 10 assists even as Zamar added 11 markers, five dimes and four rebounds.

Back-to-back Local Most Valuable Player Ray Parks Jr. drilled in a game-high 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead Alab Pilipinas.

World Imports Renaldo Balkman and Justin Brownlee scored 18 markers apiece to go with a combined 26 boards in the loss.