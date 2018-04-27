Monsanto alarmed over illegal Bt corn seeds

DAVAO CITY: Monsanto Philippines is alarmed over the continued proliferation of illegal biotech corn or Bt corn seeds in the country.

The issue was raised by Gabriel Romero, the Regulatory Policy and Scientific Affairs lead of Monsanto Philippines, during the Joint Media Forum of the Publishers Association of the Philippines Inc (PAPI) and Monsanto Philippines on Wednesday at the Marco Polo Hotel.

“Adulterated seeds or fake seeds directly affect our farmers. The seeds may be low-priced but they are also of low quality. Worse, they come out without proper stewardship measures, and thereby threaten GM technology and farmer’s livelihood,” he said.

Romero said the proliferation of illegal seeds threatens the corn industry in the Philippines. The two types illegal seeds discreetly sold in the market are called ukay-ukay and sige-sige seeds, Romero bared

According to Romero, companies selling spurious or counterfeit seeds increased over the years. In 2012, he said, there was only one company selling counterfeit seeds and the number increased to seven in 2017. The prices of counterfeit seeds is half of genuine Bt corn seeds.

He said more than 10 percent of the country’s Bt corn seeds are produced illegally by unauthorized companies especially in Mindanao.

Citing a survey on 145 farmers using illegal seeds, Romero said that 32 percent of the total number of users would use such seeds again while 68 percent would no longer use them because it resulted in low yield, and corn having small grains and becoming susceptible to pests.

The complaint on the presence of illegal seeds in the market was first raised to the Bureau of Plant Industry, which took action by issuing a memo to all corn seed companies in June 2014 requiring them to secure biosafety permit for all genetically-modified corn seeds.

But some companies have continued to sell counterfeit seeds and if that continues, that could badly affect domestic corn production, Romero said.