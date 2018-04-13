Monsanto to train small corn farmers

A training program was launched to improve productivity and promote livelihood development for about 20,000 farmers in the country.

Monsanto Philippines’ SMART farm aims to teach smallholder corn growers in the country through farm management practices and the latest corn planting technologies.

Sixteen demo farms across the country were established by Monsanto where trainings will be conducted each planting season. Farmers can also buy buy high-yielding and disease-resistant corn seed products at competitive prices through a one-stop shop.

The SMART farm program targets over 20,000 farmers in different regions.

SMART Farm’s Center Of Excellence lead John Fajardo said that smallholder farmers make up the almost 80 percent of people tilling the land. They are often challenged with isolation that limits their know-how in farming and affects their productivity and profitability.

“The growing conditions of our farms are becoming more unpredictable, requiring farmers today to not only have high-quality seeds and tools, but also good management practices in order to produce more. SMART Farm was especially developed to help our farmers maximize the potential of their crops by offering agronomic insights, practices, and technical support to get the most out of their land,” Fajardo said.

Charina Garrido-Ocampo, Monsanto Corporate Engagement lead, said supporting farmers also translates to the growth of the local agriculture sector.

“Through this program, we aim to further sustain the productivity of the sector and improve the profitability of the livelihoods of our smallholder farmers,” she added.

The comprehensive farm sustainability corn planting training is applicable from corn planting to harvesting for both starters and advanced farmers. It consists of 2-3 days of training through farm demonstration, lectures, and hands-on workshops.

Local specialists including agronomists, plant pathologists, and weed scientists will lead regional farm trainings in different areas to teach farmers on how to plant corn effectively and in a sustainable manner.

The series of trainings are scheduled in Bugallon, Pangasinan as well as in Tarlac, Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Sur, Isabela, Occidental Mindoro, Camarines Sur, Capiz and Iloilo.