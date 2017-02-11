Monsanto widens outreach program in Visayas

Over 400 students and faculty members in key agricultural-based schools in the Visayas benefited from the University Outreach Program conducted by Monsanto Philippines to promote biotechnology and its contribution to agricultural sustainability.

The nationwide outreach program, which was previously held in select state universities and elementary schools in Luzon and Mindanao, visited the University of the Philippines-Visayas (UPV) Donato M. Pison Elementary School and Nabitasan Elementary School in Iloilo, known to be a promising region for corn production, for a two-day learning activity.

This pioneering initiative of the global power company regularly provides in-depth discussions to participants from various disciplines such as Agriculture, Science, Communications and other related courses of colleges and universities.

“Monsanto remains committed to providing and promoting the use of modern biotechnology and agricultural solutions to help farmers address their challenges. Our university outreach is an opportunity to share information with important stakeholders who can help improve agriculture in the country,” Monsanto Philippines Corporate Affairs Lead Charina Ocampo said.

The activity also showcased Lina’s Town Rises Again, the first storybook turned into animation about biotech corn which touches on the themes of sustainability, collaboration and safety by narrating the true and inspiring story of a lady farmer from Sultan Kudarat, Aling Consolacion Reyes. It narrates how biotech corn seeds positively transformed Aling Conching’s life, and enabled her farming community to recover economically in the aftermath of a devastating typhoon.

The University Outreach Program started in 2014 and has engaged in more than 2000 students and teachers from several universities nationwide.