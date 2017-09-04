Monsignor faces criminal charges at justice dept for molesting minor

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has formally charged a monsignor from Marikina City for allegedly molesting a minor.

Lawyer Persida Rueda-Acosta, head of the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), assisted the unidentified minor, 13, and her mother in filing the criminal charges against Msgr. Arnel Lagarejos of the Archdiocese of Antipolo City, Rizal.

Acosta said that the priest and his accomplices would be charged with violation of Republic Act 9208 or Qualified Trafficking in Persons.

Aside from Lagarejos, also charged were Shaira Pedragoza, Ace Lasaca, Aldrei Roque and Luisa David and several John Does who were the clients of the child.

Lagarejos, 55, was arrested last July 29 while inside his gray Ford explorer with plate number TGO 350 at the parking area of Blue Wave Mall along Sumulong Hi-way, in Barangay Sto. Niño, Marikina City where he and the minor were supposed to meet.

A report by the Marikina police said Lagarejos allegedly booked the minor, an out-of-school youth, through 16-year-old identified only as “ARB,” who served as the alleged pimp.