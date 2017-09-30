Monsour named CDM of 2019 SEA Games

Philippine Taekwondo Federation (PTF) Secretary-General Monsour del Rosario was formally appointed by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) as chef de mission (CDM) of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games that the country would be hosting in 2019.

After the impressive performance of the Philippine delegation to the recent Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in Turkmenistan, POC President Jose Cojuangco, Jr. said on Friday that the former Olympian deserves another shot as CDM.

Del Rosario, also a congressman in the first district of Makati City, accepted the appointment during the Thanksgiving Mass for the athletes at the V-Corporate Center in Makati City.

“I have no choice because the POC told me I cannot refused. It’s an honor and it is really a great responsibility but I’m asking the POC to give me four deputies to help me out,” said Del Rosario.

The PH AIMAG delegation won two gold, 14 silver and 14 bronze medals to finish 19th out of 62 competing nations.