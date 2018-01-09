Monsour urges ‘Peping’ to hold election

Philippine Taekwondo Federation (PTF) Secretary-General Monsour Del Rosario said Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Jose Cojuangco Jr. should abide by the court decision and hold a new election to erase all doubts on the legitimacy of his leadership and unite Philippine sports.

“I agree to pursue the election. I think that is the clamor of the majority of the NSAs (national sports associations), and even the sports media agreed with that, so why don’t we let it happen. Let’s do it fair and square,” the representative of the first district of Makati City said in a news conference on Tuesday.

The Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC), last year declared the last POC election “null and void.” In a decision penned by Judge Maria Gracia A. Cadiz-Casaclang last December 1, the RTC branch 155 stated that the POC Executive Board abused its authority in disqualifying Ricky Vargas of Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) and running mate Congressman Abraham Tolentino of PhilCycling in the last POC election held on November 25, 2016.

“The world is sometimes really not fair and square but I agree with Bob (Robert Bachmann) because it has been long overdue and the people are clamoring [for it]so let us see if that is the solution. But it will be good if these two leaders will talk and settle their differences to unite Philippine sports,” Del Rosario added.

The court ordered the POC to hold another election on February 23 for the president and chairman posts otherwise they will be cited with contempt. The only way for the election not to happen is if Cojuangco gets a temporary restraining order from the higher court.

Cojuangco said that his lawyers are already dealing with the issue.

Del Rosario, also a former Olympian, said that should the election push through, he would vote for Vargas though he is close to Cojuangco citing the MVP Sports Foundation’s support to his beloved sport of taekwondo as reason. Del Rosario received the World Taekwondo Federation Man of the Year award in Korea in 2017.

Vargas is a long-time ally of business tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan.

Del Rosario said he is also not worried that his choice will result in him being replaced as chief of mission for the upcoming 2019 SEA Games.