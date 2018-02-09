Monster director is director no more

This director was anointed the fair-headed boy of a popular production outfit, and he deserved it. After all, every movie he made turned into blockbusters.

In need of a hit for a new love team or to reboot a struggling career? This director has the magic touch.

Problem is, he pretty much turned into a monster as he rolled one blockbuster film after another. He loses his cool over the pettiest matters and berates members of his team with the foulest of words.

From the movies, he crossed over to television where he handled several top-rating shows for a big network. Shortly after, he took the offer of another network for an executive position. The move proved to be his undoing, because when the second network decided to change direction, his position became moot, by which time he had no directorial career to speak of any longer.