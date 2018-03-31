Montealto, 4 others bag WAGC National Finals berths

Raul Montealto carded a 78 gross to rule Division 1 of the Summit Point Golf and Country Club member-guest tournament last March 24 in Lipa City, Batangas.

Montealto, along with four other division champions, has secured berths in the World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) National Finals slated in September.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Edsel Opulencia finished second with 88 and Don Padilla third with 90.

Division 2 champion Alan Alegre sizzled with 87 to edge out first runner-up Park In Tae with 89 and second runner-up Jelly Palmes with 93.

Rey Dela Cruz topped Division 3 after scoring 81 points. John Macatangay finished second with 86.

Nep Latoza posted a 90 gross to clinch the Division 4 crown. Yoon Jin Young and Ben Molino finished second and third with 91 and 93, respectively.

Division 5 champion Eddie Garcia won by four strokes ahead of first runner-up Vic Doble, 99-92. Second runner-up Jonald Nadal carded 95 points.

All national champions will be treated to an all-expense paid golf trip to the World Finals in Johor, Malaysia in October.

The next qualifying tournament is set on April 14 during the Cision Cup at South Forbes Golf Club in Silang, Cavite.

WAGC is the largest amateur golf competition in the world participated in by over 45 countries.