Montenegro, Lusitro rule PSL Bicol tilt

Promising tankers Marielle Montenegro and Trump Lusitro led the gold medal winners in the 111th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series–3rd Commodore Jaime Jimenez Sr. Swimming Championship as they bagged three gold medals each on Saturday at the Mariners Polytechnic Foundation swimming pool in Rawis, Legazpi City.

Montenegro dominated the girls’ 10-year 100m IM (1:39.84), 25m butterfly (19.25) and 25m freestyle (16.84) while Luistro copped golds in the boys’ 8-year 25m breaststroke (21.50), 100m IM (1:34.94) and 25m butterfly (17.75).

“We inspire our new swimmers and train them as early as now. We use swimming for healthy citizenry, discipline these young kids and perhaps become future champions. In time we will be able to catch up of being behind in world of swimming and we are patient in moving forward inch by inch, day by day in PSL grassroots development program,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Also winning gold medals were Heliana Glorioso (girls’ 8-year 100m IM), Alea Faye Tence (girls’ 9-year 100m IM), Alexandra Yanesa (girls’ 8-year 25m breaststroke), Iris Arnaldo girls’ 10-year 25m breaststroke), Eunize Cajayon (girls’ 11-year 50m breaststroke) and Isis Arnaldo (girls’ 12-year 50m breaststroke).

The other gold winners were Zyrilyn Anonuevo, Gian Nunez, Hannah Santorio, Marc Rey, Angel Chan, Carl Jude Tence, Ric Mapagdalita, Arran Arnaldo, Lucas Mendoza, James Hernandez, Johanna Maslang and Hannah Alamani.

“I can see the development program in this region successfully improving each time,” added Papa.

The tournament serves as qualifying event to select swimmers for the Hong Kong Stingrays Swimming Championship, Singapore Asean Midget Meet, Singapore Invitational Swimming Championship and Dubai Swimming Championship.