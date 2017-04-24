Montero Sport sales top the 2,000 mark

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) set a new monthly sales record last March registering total vehicle sales of 6,822 units, the company reported.

This is the highest monthly retail sales volume ever attained by MMPC, and it came in the face of ever more severe competition in the Philippine automotive industry.

The March sales volume represented double-digit growth of 43.8 percent over February, and was 38.3 percent higher than March 2016.

For the first quarter, MMPC sold a total of 16,509 units for a 12.6-percent growth compared with the same period last year. Compared with February sales of this year, passenger car sales increased by 51.3 percent in March with 1,619 units sold.

The Mirage G4, which is now locally manufactured, and the soon to be locally produced Mirage, continue to attract first time car buyers and young families with its exceptional value for money proposition and fuel efficiency.

Meanwhile, light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales volume reached 4,966, which was an increase of 40.8 percent over February sales and an improvement of 54.8 percent from the same period last year. The unveiling of the Montero Sport GLX variant and 2017 Strada, which is now equipped with the 4N15 MIVEC Clean Diesel Engine, contributed to this sales feat in March.

Montero Sport sales in March reached a total of 2,007 units, which is the highest monthly sales since its introduction in the Philippines. Truck and bus sales also continued to surge, improving by 95.9 percent from March 2016 with 237 units sold.

Capitalizing on its extensive vehicle line-up and with aggressive promotions and flexible financing packages available, MMPC was able to deliver exemplary performance in March. This month the refreshed ASX was launched, which is expected to further improve the market presence of this model. Upgrades of other core models will be introduced within the year, which are expected to further boost sales growth.