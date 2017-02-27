Montilla-Minuluan pair bags men’s doubles crown

Sonny Boy Montilla and Mike Minuluan and the women’s pair of Aldreen Rae Concepcion and Mae Pamorada won the doubles level B titles of the 10th Prima Pasta Badminton Championship over the weekend at the Powersmash Badminton Courts in Pasong Tamo, Makati City.

Montilla and Minuluan won over Joaquin Deato and Roberto Gan Pineda, 21-18, 21-10, in the finals to capture the men’s doubles level B crown, while Concepcion and Pamorada beat Jiselle Joy Capillo and Mitzi Joy Pantoja, 17-21, 21-20, 21-6, for the women’s doubles level B title.

Over 2,000 participants from all over the country participated in the weeklong tournament organized by committee chairman Alexander Lim in partnership with the Philippine Badminton Association and affiliated with the Philippine National Ranking System.

In other doubles finals results, John Oliveros and Tristan Oliveros beat Jeff Monton and Nepthali Pineda, 21-17, 21-13, to pocket the men’s doubles level D crown while Myra Francisco and Aiza Garcia downed Jennifer Choy and Lea Hermosilla, 21-9, 8-21, 18-15 (Retired), to grab the women’s doubles level D trophy.

Emmanuel Paul Chua and Godofredo Hernandez outlasted Lance Ilagan and Andy Vasquez, 21-15, 21-16, to win the men’s doubles level F title of the tournament sponsored by Babolat and SMART Communications through MVP Sports Foundation.

Justine Barasona and Camille Kaye Buagas beat Erlene Bello and Rossiele Vermudo, 21-11, 21-10, to cop the women’s doubles level F crown while Joshua Cabor and Miguel Karlo Menguito blasted Reylet Sunga and George Martinez, 21-17, 21-13 for the men’s doubles level G diadem.