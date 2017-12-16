Monzon: PSE did its job in delisting Calata

THE Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) was only doing its job when it delisted controversial agribusiness firm Calata Corp. from the roster of listed companies for committing multiple violations, a top Exchange official said late Wednesday.

Calata Corp. was delisted following multiple violations, including alleged stock manipulation and tax evasion charges slapped against its president, Joseph Calata.

The Exchange gave Calata Corp. an option to delist voluntarily but the offer was rejected by the company, which claimed it needed at least P1 billion cash to pay the investors the P3.00 per share book value when it only had P400 million in retained earnings.

“He (Joseph Calata) was saying, ‘The book value is at P3.00 [per share], it’s [going to]cost us about a billion,’ but nobody said that the tender offer price had to be at book value,” PSE President Ramon Monzon explained.

Monzon pointed out that no rule states that a listed firm should conduct a tender offer based on its book value.

“If you are sincere in trying to save your shareholders, if the book value is P3.00 [per share]and your retained earnings can answer for half, then do it if you really want to do it. There is no rule that the tender offer should be at the book value,” he added.

Monzon said the bourse’s action to remove Calata Corp. from the roster of listed companies is just part of its job. Otherwise, it could be penalized by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In an involuntary delisting, the company cannot go public again in the next five years and its officers and directors are also barred from joining publicly-traded firms.

As an alternative, Joseph Calata earlier said he would list the company on three cryptocurrency exchanges in Europe using what he dubbed as “Calcoins.”