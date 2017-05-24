Wednesday, May 24, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Moody’s cuts China’s rating on debt concerns

    Moody’s cuts China’s rating on debt concerns

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    BEIJING: Moody’s ratings agency downgraded China’s credit score on Wednesday, warning that economy-wide debt is expected to rise as potential economic growth slows over the coming years.

    The agency lowered China’s long-term local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings to A1 from Aa3, but said its outlook changed from “negative” to “stable.”

    “The downgrade reflects Moody’s expectation that China’s financial strength will erode somewhat over the coming years, with economy-wide debt continuing to rise as potential growth slows,” the agency said.

    The downgrade comes as China has launched efforts to clean up a toxic brew of unregulated and risky lending increasingly viewed as a threat to global financial stability.

    But analysts have expressed scepticism about Beijing’s willingness to quit its debt addiction since freewheeling credit conditions have underpinned the growth China’s Communist Party relies on for political legitimacy.

    The government has trimmed its 2017 gross domestic product target to around 6.5 percent. AFP

    AFP/CC

    Share.

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.