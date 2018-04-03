Moody’s: Overheating risks ‘not yet material’

Rising inflation and continued growth do not necessarily mean that the Philippine economy is in immediate danger of overheating, a debt watcher said.

“We believe that overheating risks in the Philippines are not yet material,” Moody’s Investor Service said in a report assessing consumer price growth, capacity constraints, credit growth and the country’s external position.

Overheating, in economic terms, refers to a situation where productive capacity is unable to keep up with demand.

Moody’s noted that inflation was going up due to higher prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages — partly reflecting recent tax increases — and that higher excise taxes on other consumables and global oil price hikes were also posing upside risks.

“However, we do not see a significant and prolonged rise in inflation beyond the central bank’s current estimates as we expect the impact from tax measures to be transitory, and only muted pressures from real wage growth and commodity prices, given our current outlook, especially for oil,” it added.

The present underlying pattern of inflation does not portend overheating as price pressures have not been generalized across all goods, Moody’s said.

It warned, however, that greater demand pressures such as more rapid wage growth and higher capacity utilization could push up core inflation and signal greater overheating risks.

But in the medium term, Moody’s expects an increasing working-age population, rising productivity and better infrastructure to lift long-term potential output and mitigate overheating risks.

“We believe that infrastructure investment and broadly positive demographics will help to narrow the gap between the Philippines’ current pace of economic growth—which we see as boosted by cyclical factors—and long-term potential output,” it said.

With regard to the country’s external position, Moody’s noted that a common symptom among overheating economies is a surge in imports that introduces or exacerbates external funding needs and is not offset by exports, other income sources in the current account or financial flows such as foreign direct investments.

A more rapid widening in trade imbalances driven by imports unrelated to infrastructure or other investments that enhance the country’s productive capacity would signal more imminent overheating risks, it added.

In the case of the Philippines, Moody’s expects the overall balance of payments position to remain stable and forestall a steeper depreciation of the peso that could pass through to inflation.

“While stronger growth may weigh on the current account through rapid rises in imports of capital goods, we anticipate sufficient foreign direct investment to finance the shortfall…,” it added.

If left unchecked, meanwhile, excessive credit growth could push actual economic growth unsustainably above potential — exacerbating financial stability risks — as lending toward non-productive investments occurs.

The debt watcher noted that a turn in the operating environment would render the government more susceptible to the crystallization of contingent risks from the banking system, which ultimately would weigh on economic growth.

Moody’s, however, said it believed that strong credit growth did not pose material financial stability risks for the Philippines given banking system buffers that include high capitalization, a reliance on deposit funding and benign asset quality.

“Were overheating risks materializing, we would expect to see an uptick in non-performing loans. However, residential and commercial non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans have remained stable at low levels,” it said.