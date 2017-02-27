Monday, February 27, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»‘Moonlight’ wins best picture Oscar after stunning error

    ‘Moonlight’ wins best picture Oscar after stunning error

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    HOLLYWOOD, United States: “Moonlight,” a poignant coming-of-age story set in the tough projects of southern Florida, on Sunday won the best picture Oscar—but not before the prize was first given in error to musical “La La Land.”

    The mistake—only corrected after the producers of “La La Land” had come on stage to accept the award—was a stunning end to the film industry’s biggest night.

    Hollywood legends Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were entrusted with the task of announcing the best picture award.

    After scrutinizing the card for some time, they handed the award to “La La Land.”

    But the mistake was soon realized, and the team from “Moonlight” came to accept their statuette.

    “La La Land” ended the night with six awards, to three for “Moonlight.” AFP

     

     

     

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply