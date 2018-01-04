Moonlighting goods transporter still liable to pay for lost items

Dear PAO,

I have three six-wheeler trucks that I operate for my rice mill in Nueva Ecija. Every other day, my trucks would go to Batangas, Quezon and Cavite to deliver rice to several of our distributors. On the way back, I ask my drivers to pick up goods from various merchants wanting to transport goods back to Nueva Ecija for a much lower rate than other commercial freight services. One day, in the return trip of my truck from Batangas, my driver was engaged by a lechon (roasted pig) restaurant to bring 80 pieces to their distributor in Cabanatuan City. On the way back, however, my truck loaded with all the pieces of lechon fell into a ditch because my driver felt dizzy after eating too much of a lechon, which the restaurant gave them as a tip. No lechon arrived in Nueva Ecija that day.

I immediately reported the matter to the restaurant, and they are now suing me for the entire value of all the lost pieces of lechon and for damages. I want to refuse paying because they were the ones who fed my driver such high-cholesterol food. Am I still liable since I am not engaged in freight services, and I was just offering my truck as a favor to these merchants?

Edgar

Dear Edgar,

Yes, unfortunately, you are still liable to pay for the value of the lost goods to the lechon restaurant. It must be emphasized that, under the New Civil Code (NCC), you are still considered as a common carrier precisely because you are engaged in the business of carrying goods for a fee. Pertinently, Article 1732 of the NCC provides:

“Article 1732. Common carriers are persons, corporations, firms or associations engaged in the business of carrying or transporting passengers or goods or both, by land, water or air, for compensation, offering their services to the public.”

Based on the above-mentioned provision, the law makes no distinction between an entity whose principal business is the transportation of persons or goods for a fee vis-à-vis a person who transports persons or goods only as an ancillary business. In fact, the Supreme Court, through former Associate Justice Florentino Feliciano, ruled in the case of De Guzman vs. Court of Appeals, et al. (G.R. No. L-47822, 22 December 1988):

“The above article makes no distinction between one whose principal business activity is the carrying of persons or goods or both, and one who does such carrying only as an ancillary activity [in local idiom as ‘a sideline’]. Article 1732 also carefully avoids making any distinction between a person or enterprise offering transportation service on a regular or scheduled basis and one offering such service on an occasional, episodic or unscheduled basis. Neither does Article 1732 distinguish between a carrier offering its services to the ‘general public,’ i.e., the general community or population, and one who offers services or solicits business only from a narrow segment of the general population. We think that Article 1732 deliberately refrained from making such distinctions.” [Emphasis supplied.]

Tested against the foregoing definitions, the fact that you were transporting lechon merely as a sideline is not enough to exculpate you from any civil liability arising from your activities as a common carrier. To be sure, Articles 1734 and 1735 of the NCC provide for the rules in cases of loss, destruction or deterioration of goods whenever carried by common carriers, to wit:

“Article 1734. Common carriers are responsible for the loss, destruction or deterioration of the goods, unless the same is due to any of the following causes only:

(1) Flood, storm, earthquake, lightning or other natural disaster or calamity;

(2) Act of the public enemy in war, whether international or civil;

(3) Act or omission of the shipper or owner of the goods;

(4) The character of the goods or defects in the packing or in the containers;

(5) Order or act of competent public authority.

Article 1735. In all cases other than those mentioned in Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 of the preceding article, if the goods are lost, destroyed or deteriorated, common carriers are presumed to have been at fault or to have acted negligently, unless they prove that they observed extraordinary diligence as required in Article 1733” [Emphasis supplied].

Based on the facts that you narrated, your driver was at fault in eating too much lechon when he knew that he still has to drive back home. Thus, it is difficult to exculpate you from liability considering that your driver did not exercise extraordinary diligence. Hence, the lechon restaurant can indeed hold you liable for the value of the goods and damages as a common carrier.

We do find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Thus, the opinion may vary when the facts are changed or further elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

