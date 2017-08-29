Morales: ‘I’m neither privy nor updated to activities of relatives in Davao’

OMBUDSMAN Conchita Carpio Morales said on Tuesday that she was not privy to the activities of her relatives in Davao.

“I am neither privy nor updated on the activities of my relatives in Davao,” said Morales whose reaction was sought after Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th linked her nephew Mans Carpio to the alleged payoff (payola) system at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Carpio is the husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

She added that a complaint filed against a relative would “be dealt with as with other similar cases…according to the applicable law and the evidence.”

Carpio’s name surfaced at the resumption of the Senate blue ribbon committee investigation on corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BOC), highlighted by the illegal entry of P6.4 billion worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) into the country.

Resigned Customs intelligence chief Neil Estrella confirmed seeing Carpio several times at the BOC in response to a question from Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th on whether he had seen President Rodrigo Duterte’s son-in-law.

Before this, Trillanes has linked Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, the President’s son to the payola system at the BOC.

Both Carpio and the young Duterte have denied the allegations.