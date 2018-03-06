Morales rules Stage 4

ECHAGUE, Isabela: Jan Paul Morales flaunted his sprinting prowess and beat two talented rivals at the finish to snatch Stage 4 honors in Ronda Pilipinas 2019 presented by LBC even as Navy-Standard teammate and overall leader Ronald Oranza held sway after the 135.2-km race from Tuguegarao to the Echague Municipal Hall here yesterday.

Morales, the Stage One second placer and early overall leader, outsprinted George Oconer of Go for Gold and Ronnel Hualda of Go for Gold Developmental team and 10 others in a frantic dash to the finish to claim his first lap win in three hours, seven minutes and 42 seconds.

Part of that big group was the 26-year-old Oranza, who checked in at fourth with the same time to stay on top of the individual overall race with an aggregate time of 13:33:21.

Morales, who moved to No. 3 after Stage 3, improved another rung to close in on Oranza at 13:40:16.

“The plan was just to stay in the lead pack but when I saw an opportunity, I didn’t think twice and took it (lap win),” said Morales, seeking a third straight title in the annual summer bikathon.

Oranza, a native of Villasis, Pangasinan, said he was a bit surprised that their plan of getting the stage victory worked in the race given their rivals’ heavy guarding.

“We didn’t expect that it will work because we know everyone is watching us closely. We just got a chance and pounced on it,” said Oranza.

But the other Navy members fell off the leaderboard with Archie Cardana dropping out of the top 10 after starting the day at No. 2.

“We would have wanted to keep Cardana somewhere near the top but things like this happen and we just have to regroup and find ways to get him back at least in the top 10,” said Morales.

Go for Gold Developmental team’s Jay Lampawog jumped from No. 5 to No. No. 3 with 13:40:16 while Cris Joven of Army-Bicycology leapt from No. 7 to No. 4 with 13:40:57, ahead of another Navy bet Ronald Lomotos, who moved from No. 8 to No. 5 with 13:40:57.

CCN Superteam’s Irish Valenzuela, the 2013 champion, was also part of the group that checked in behind Morales in the stage with the former now at No. 6 with 13:41:22.

Hualda and Navy’s Jhon Mark Camingao also barged into top 10 with the former at No. 7 with a 13:41:34 aggregate and the latter pooling a 13:42:50 for eighth.

Last year’s runner-up Rudy Roque of Navy is also back at No. 9 with 13:42:44, a notch ahead of Team Franzia’s Leonel Dimaano, who skidded from No. 4 to No. 10 with 13:43:11.

Navy’s strong finish also hiked their lead in team race with a total time of 54:26:06, an imposing 18-minute lead over Go for Gold Developmental team (54:44:01).

Army-Bicycology is at No. 3 with 54:55:26.

Meanwhile, Ronda takes a rest day with action resuming tomorrow with the 179.4-km Stage Five from the Echague Municipal Hall to San Jose City Hall in Nueva Ecija.