More and more music in May

From Gary V. to KPop boy group—a mix of OPM and int’l artists liven up the concert scene

If big name international acts like Coldplay, Fifth Harmony, Iggy Azalea, Alex Aiono and The Tide dominated April, this coming May will see many big local acts holding shows including Gary Valenciano, Jaya, Ariel Rivera and Lea Salonga, as well as the day’s hottest Filipino indie groups like Autotelic, Milesexperience and Sud. Still, there are international artists worth watching catering to every market like KPop fans, disco fans and the ‘90s babies.

Here is a round-up of what music geeks can feast on in this merry month of May.

Platinum World’s Favorite Hit Songs… Live!, May 6, Newport Performing Arts Theater. Resorts World Manila



Timeless love songs, current radio hits and songs from the stage will be brought to life by two powerful singers—one of Sunday noontime show ASAP’s “Birit Queens” Morissette Amon and West End discovery Tanya Manalang. Special guest is iconic OPM singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid. The show is written and directed by Freddie Santos, with the musical direction of Maestro Rodel Colmenar and a rhythm ensemble from the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra.

Call RWM Box Office at 908-8000 local 7700, or TicketWorld at 891-9999 for details.

The Wings Tour 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III in Manila, May 6 and 7, Mall of Asia Arena

It will be an exciting time for KPop fans again as BTS brings their Wings Tour for their first two-day show in Manila.

The world stage bore witness to the way BTS rose with a steady momentum. BTS, comprised of Jin, Suga, Rap Monster, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, emerged as one of the most promising KPop boy groups in 2013, earning recognition from different award-giving bodies proving the potential they have. Their hits include “We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2,” “Boy In Luv,” “Danger,” and more. They concluded this groundbreaking world tour on a high note, rounding up a total of 19 sold-out shows. Their two-part The Most Beautiful Moment in Life EP series shot straight to the top of various music charts such as Gaon, iTunes, and MelOn, even breaking into the Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard’s World Album charts. Billboard placed BTS as #1 on their Social 50 chart, making them the first Korean group to top the chart.

Call SM Tickets at 470-2222, or log on to www.smtickets.com for details.

Jaya: No Boundaries, May 12, Music Museum

The Queen of Soul is back on the concert stage and we expect to hear her hits and hopefully surprises from the show. Special guests include Kyla, Thor, and KZ Tandingan.

Call SM Tickets at 470-2222, or log on to www.smtickets.com for details.

Gary V. Presents Season Finale, May 12, 13, 19 and 20, The Theatre at Solaire, Solaire Resort & Casino

Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano returns to the concert stage in the much-awaited season finale of Gary V Presents on May 12, 13, 19, and 20 at The Theatre at Solaire. Catch Gary V. at his very best along with the amazing cast of the series in Allan Silonga, Bullet Dumas, Carla Guevara-Laforteza, Janice Javier, Jimmy Marquez, Katrina Velarde, Kiana Valenciano, Lara Maigue, Mitoy Yonting, Timmy Pavino, and RJ Dela Fuente. With stage direction by Paolo Valenciano and musical direction by Mon Faustino, it will be four unforgettable nights of electrifying and energy-filled performances that only Gary V. and his astounding group of singers can deliver.

Call TicketWorld at 891-9999, or log on to www.ticketworld.com.ph for details.

Village People 40th Anniversary Tour, May 14, Kia Theater

Celebrating their 40th Anniversary, the undisputed Kings of Disco, Village People, returns to Manila and get carried away with their hits. Their special guest is Björn Again from the Abba tribute band.

Having sold more than 100 million recordings, the Village People were an unstoppable force in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Their characters and classic hits will forever be ingrained in the fabric of pop culture. Originally formed in 1977 by French music composer Jacques Morali, the Village People quickly became an instant phenomenon, with chart-topping hits such as “San Francisco,” “Macho Man,” “YMCA,” “In the Navy,” “Go West,” “Can’t Stop The Music,” and more.

Their impact and influence on music have earned them the title of “Kings of Disco” as well as a prestigious star on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame. The group has won many international awards including the American Music Award for Favorite Musical Group in 1979, AGVA’s Georgie Award, West Germany’s Gold Lion Award for music excellence, and Brazil’s 1981 Award for Best Act.

Call Ticketnet at 911-5555 or log on to www.ticketnet.com.ph for details.

GetMusic Indie Go, May 20, Mall of Asia Arena

MCA Music, in support of the local music scene, brings together 10 of today’s hottest Filipino music acts in one show to headline GetMusic Indie-Go. For some acts, this will be their first time to perform in a large venue like the MOA Arena. The lineup of artists includes Autotelic, Gabby Alipe, Milesexperience, Sud, Jensen and the Flips, Reese Lansangan, Someday Dream, Ninno, She’s Only Sixteen, and Conscious & The Goodness. The show also features Malaysian rock group An Honest Mistake.

Call SM Tickets at 470.2222 log on to www.smtickets.com for details.

Big Mountain: Baby I Love Your Way, May 24, Hard Rock Café

American reggae/pop band Big Mountain, known for its hit cover of “Baby I Love Your Way,” will be in Manila for a special show on May 24.

Its current lineup consists of Joaquin “Quino” McWhinney (vocals, guitar), Michael Hyde (keyboards), Paul “Groove Galore” Kastick (drums), Richard “Goofy” Campbell (keyboards), Reggie Griffin (guitar, saxophone), Danny Lopilato (guitar, vocals), Andre Sias (drums), Luis Castillo (percussion, vocals), Jakob McWhinney (guitar), and Michael Ortiz (bass).

Call SM Tickets at 470-2222 for ticket inquiries or log on to www.smtickets.com.

#LoveThrowBack2 The Repeat, May 27, Plenary Hall, Philippine International Convention Center

The success of the recent Valentine concert paved the way for this repeat. This time, #LoveThrowback2 The Repeat stars OPM royalties Ariel Rivera, Christian Bautista, Joey G., Jinky Vidal, Nina and Hajji Alejandro, a powerhouse line-up that represents different genres in the music and concert scene.

Expect them to perform their hits like “Sana Kahit Minsan” by Ariel, “The Way You Look At Me” by Christian, “Forevermore” by Joey, “So Slow” by Jinky, “Someday” by Nina, and “May Minamahal” by Hajji.

Tickets are available at SM Tickets, Ticketnet and Ticketworld outlets.

Lea Salonga with the Brigham Young University Chamber Orchestra, May 30, Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo, CCP Main Theater

The Cultural Center of the Philippines in cooperation with Brigham Young University Chamber Orchestra presents our very own, Broadway star and The Voice coach Lea Salonga. This will be another magical evening with Lea bringing to life the most loved theater songs and hopefully surprise songs from her repertoire.

Call TicketWorld at 891 9999 for tickets or log on to www.ticketworld.com.ph.