More charges filed vs Duque

THE Public Attorneys Office (PAO) on Tuesday filed obstruction of justice charges against Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd before the Department of Justice.

The case was filed by PAO in behalf of the parents of alleged Dengvaxia victim Abbie Hedia, 13, who died in February or three months after she was injected with the anti-dengue vaccine.

PAO chief Persida Acosta said Duque refused to share give a copy of the masterlist of people administered with Dengvaxia.

“The masterlist will serve as guide in the PAO investigation. Why is he hiding it, what’s in the masterlist?” Acosta said.

PAO forensic chief Dr. Erwin Erfe said they had repeatedly asked Duque to give them a copy of the list.

“He told us that he would not investigate or file cases against Sanofi. But instead he ordered a probe and investigated current and former health officials who are to blame [for the Dengavaxi mass vaccination]. They were the people being pointed to by the parents of the victims. So clearly there is a conflict of interest,” Erfe said.

Erfe said more cases will be filed by the families of the other children who died after being inoculated with Dengvaxia.

Last week, charges of violation of the anti-torture law and reckless imprudence resulting in homicide were filed against Duque, former Health Secretary Janet Garin and other former and current Health officials.

Duque said the charges were “malicious and oppressive,” maintaining that he had nothing to do with the implementation of the mass immunization program in 2017.