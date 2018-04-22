More contact center leaders sought – CCAP

It is not how young or how old you are as a leader. But how deep and updated is your knowledge of the job and the industry you are in.

This was the underlying message during the recent first leg of the GenNext Leadership Forum mounted by the Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). The event was themed “Leadership in the Age of Disruption.”

Implying that the panic button had to be pushed, the gathering urged call center managers to take time to learn on their own and not plainly rely on formal trainings put up by their companies. Infosys BPO Philippines Country Head Ma. Rhodora ‘Ayhee’ Campos noted, “Invest in your education. Let’s learn and re-skill ourselves.”

Industry stakeholders have emphasized the need for leaders to understand more ‘digital’ operations, especially analytics or what is termed as ‘eye for data’. In this way, managers can perform their duties more effectively, and help their teams go through the complexities of modern transactions without glitches.

The said forum was attended by middle managers and non-C-level officers from various local call center firms, along with several prominent executives and thought leaders of the industry who intellectually lectured on how future team leaders can face the challenges of leadership in this age.

CCAP President Jojo Uligan informed, “We need to continue the education, the partnership, and the collaboration so that everybody will understand exactly what we need to do as an industry and as a country in capturing the growth and new potential business opportunities.”

The leadership forum was held alongside the Team Leader Summit participated in by successful senior managers who shared experiences in their respective companies.

The contact center industry is a major driving force in the employment of the ever-growing Philippine workforce. While it is not a tradition among the young to dream big of becoming call center professionals, the opportunities provided in this industry have encouraged both the millennials and their older generation counterpart to pursue bread-and-butter careers in this field.

Interaction among speakers, panelists, and audience was nevertheless engaging during the forum, first of many scheduled. The next sessions of GenNext Leadership Forum and the Team Leader Summit will be held in Alabang tomorrow (April 23), in Cebu City on May 28, and at the Bonifacio Global City on August 13.

“To be able to keep jobs and maintain growth levels of the industry, as well as further build more jobs, we need to re-skill people,” added Campos.