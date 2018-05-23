More dangerous than Trump?

NEW YORK: I did not have the heart to say it, until my South Asian cab driver complained of the “potholes on the road.” It has not always been like this, he said, and at once he became nostalgic about the time Rudy Giuliani, 74, now a lawyer for the embattled President Donald Trump, was mayor of New York City (1994-2001). He cleaned up the city, not only of crime but of its dirt as well, he said. New York remains the world’s most important city, but it has gone through so much wear and tear; when it drizzles, it looks like a First World city enduring Third World woes.

This was what struck me when I first flew in a few days ago. JFK international airport was old and crowded; it reminded me of what Barack Obama said of it some years ago: that the US could learn a few things from the airports of Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, and Seoul, which are truly first-class facilities. As I entered Manhattan, I was welcomed by endless bags of uncollected garbage on the sidewalks. That suddenly boosted my appreciation of former President Mayor Joseph Erap Esrada of Manila.

A bumpy ride

To go to Cambridge, MA, where I was attending a conference workshop the next day, I took a bus limo, which promised to be much more comfortable than the longer train ride. It turned out to be more bumpy than any four-and-a half hours’ ride I have ever had, to any destination north or south of Manila. The old limo tended to jump every 200 meters or so, and made it impossible for me to work on my laptop during the long ride. The return trip to Manhattan, on a much newer bus, proved less bumpy than the one going to Boston.

Not everything though has changed. The food, the fashion, the theater, the church service looked the same to me as I had known them through the years. The theater remained superb, as ably demonstrated by such critically acclaimed musicals as “My Fair Lady,” which I caught at the Lincoln Center on Saturday evening, and the even more critically acclaimed Broadway hit “Hamilton,” which I hope to catch before heading back home.

As far as the church service was concerned, I found the 100-year-old parish church of St. Vincent Ferrer and St. Catherine of Sienna in the Upper East Side of Manhattan so hauntingly beautiful that I hardly found the time to go to Mass anywhere else. On past visits, I normally went to St. Patrick’s Cathedral on 5th Avenue and 51st, especially when Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, was presiding over the Mass, or whenever I wanted to meet Filipinos visiting or living in the Big Apple.

Latin music

A fairly comfortable and inexpensive billet at the building of the Dominican Friars of the Province of St. Joseph on 65th Street and Lexington gave me easy access to this truly beautiful Gothic revival church, where I had never been before. At every Mass, several white-garbed Dominican priests would pray in front of the altar, while a liturgically vested celebrant offered the Holy Sacrifice, singing parts of the liturgy in Latin. It was always an enriching experience; truly helpful in keeping alive a traveler’s life of prayer.

But as a nation built under a “sacred canopy,” by founding fathers who listened to God while looking at men, so much of America’s religious life has changed. A culture of violence, illustrated most recently by the school shooting in Texas, but institutionalized long before that by the legalization of abortion, euthanasia, and assisted suicide, has altered so much of America’s view of herself. Where Alexis de Tocqueville could talk of the great American patriarchs to whom religion was their first political virtue, we can only talk now of shallow men and women who seem to believe that rejecting God and disrespecting religion is the only way to maintain their world of power. This is what you hear when you listen to the men and women on top of the most important human undertakings, or when you read and listen to the media talk about them.

Were Tocqueville alive

Writing about Democracy in America in 1831, Tocqueville could hardly contain his admiration of a society in which individual freedom and political association went hand in hand, in which the press was honored as a civic institution whose duty it was to promote liberty and disseminate political knowledge, which were both recognized as indispensable rights of the individual. Tocqueville recognized that political rights and education were essential to freedom, that in pursuit of that freedom the majority must exercise sovereignty but that such exercise must be mitigated by law, political associations, the jury system, and the historical effects of Puritanism.

The French lawyer admired America’s high regard for the family and women as a core value of American democracy at its very inception; the roles of both have since been deconstructed and devalued not by Trump but by the most destructive gender movements.

I spoke to an American Catholic scholar who has been a friend for many years about the American crisis. I asked her to imagine Tocqueville and the kind of book he would have written, were he to materialize today in this colorful time of the unpredictable Trump. This conversation took place just after the US president bluntly attacked The New York Times for reporting that in August 2016, his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and other aides, met with representatives of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates who were allegedly offering help in the Trump campaign.

Trump’s family attacked

This frontal attack on the President’s family was probably one of the cruelest cuts Trump had to bear since his political enemies launched their accusation that the Russians had helped him win the 2016 elections. It was perhaps Trump’s most brutal clash with what is generally regarded as the world’s most important newspaper of record.

“I don’t think Tocqueville would write the same book,” said my American friend, “assuming he would write a book at all.” American democracy is not the same as it was in his time, she explained. Trump has changed American democracy by turning so many things upside down. And the changes in American democracy have changed the whole of America and possibly the world. The content and tone of American political discourse alone have clearly fallen to the basement; for one thing the mighty American press, to whom the liberal press in various parts of the world is looking to for leadership, is now accused of inflicting upon the public the same fake news it accuses the US president of inflicting upon the US and the world.

Who controls the rhetoric?

Despite this highly spirited back and forth, the liberal press remains in control of the rhetoric and will probably have more to say after Trump leaves office. In the Philippines, where the sycophants and ass-lickers far outnumber the mean-spirited critics, if any, at any given time, the President is so many times more muscular than the press and is in control of the rhetoric. And so much more than the rhetoric. Rappler, the online news platform, whose license is now threatened with revocation for reporting on the extrajudicial drug killings, is hardly the equivalent of the NYTimes.

And no DU30 critic is equivalent to the slew of devoted Trump critics in New York and Washington, D.C. alone. This probably makes the overall situation in the Philippines, as far as free expression is concerned, a tad more concerning than that in the US, and President Rodrigo Duterte a tad more dangerous than Trump.

fstatad@gmail.com