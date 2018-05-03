More fans get to bond with Bruno Mars

It may be Bruno Mars’ third time to perform in Manila but the charm and popularity of this half-Filipino singing superstar has not waned for his countrymen this side of the world.

On the contrary, Filipinos are more eager to see him than ever with tickets to his concert Thursday night selling out within the first few hours of release back in November. In fact producers had to add an extra show date, which happens tonight, just to accommodate more fans.

Mars arrived in Manila on Wednesday night via private as part of his ongoing “24K Magic World Tour” at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Born Peter Gene Hernandez, to a Filipina mother and a Puerto Rican father, the singer first performed in the country in 2011 for his “The Do-Woops and Hooligans Tour,” returning in 2014 for another critically acclaimed tour dubbed, “The Moonshine Jungle.”

As of press time, throngs of Mars fans are trooping to MoA for the first night of 24K Magic, where he is sure to sing his latest hits “Finesse,” “Versace On the Floor” and of course “24K Magic” among others.

Also scheduled post concert is a different kind of VIP after party for this visit, which, though still exclusive will allow more Filipino fans to meet the singer.

Set at Chaos in City of Dreams, tickets were also sold for the swanky shindig, while Smart Music Live, a major presentor of the concert, gave away free passes to their most loyal subscribers.

With 11 Grammy Awards to his name, six of which he won for the album “24K Magic” this year, Mars is regarded as one of the hottest artists of the current generation. He rose to fame in 2010 with songs “Just The Way You Are” and “Billionaire” and continued to earn global popularity with hits “Locked Out of Heaven” “When I Was Your Man” and “Uptown Funk” just to name a few.