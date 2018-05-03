More Filipinos oppose Cha-cha

More Filipinos are not in favor of amending the 1987 Constitution, according to the latest Pulse Asia survey released on Wednesday.

The poll, conducted from March 23 to 28, showed that 64 percent of Filipinos opposed Charter change or “Cha-cha” compared with only 44 percent in 2016, an increase of 20 percentage points.

Of those who opposed Cha-cha, 32 percent were in favor of amending the Constitution sometime in the future while 32 percent said the Constitution should not be amended at all.

The poll showed rising opposition to Cha-cha in Metro Manila (59 percent), Balance Luzon or Luzon except Metro Manila (71 percent) and Mindanao (58 percent).

There was also increased opposition from Class ABC (61 percent) and Class D (48 percent).

Twenty-three percent or about one in four Filipinos, on the other hand, were supportive of amending the Constitution.

Public support for Cha-cha, however, declined by 14 percentage points from 37 percent in July 2016.

Thirteen percent are ambivalent on the matter.

The number of Filipinos who were aware of proposals to amend the Constitution increased to 49 percent from 41 percent in July 2016.

Knowledge levels

The Pulse Asia survey also showed that 71 percent of Filipinos had little to no knowledge of the proposed federal system of government as of March 2018.

Of this figure, 43 percent had little knowledge, while 27 percent had almost no or no knowledge at all about federalism.

“Lack or absence of awareness is reported by most Filipinos across geographic areas and socioeconomic classes [62 percent to 79 percent and 64 percent to 75 percent, respectively],” the survey said.

Only 29 percent of Filipinos said they have a great deal or sufficient amount of knowledge about the issue. Of this, 7 percent said they have a great deal of knowledge on federalism, while 22 percent have sufficient knowledge on the matter.

Despite the big proportion who knew little to nothing about federalism, 66 percent of Filipinos were against the proposed shift to a federal form of government from the unitary system.

Thirty-six percent of Filipinos expressed opposition to a shift in the system of government regardless of the timing of such change, while 30 percent were opposed to it but may be open to a shift to a federal government in the future.

Only 27 percent were supportive of the change to a federal system, while 6 percent were ambivalent.

The survey, conducted using face-to-face interviews among 1,200 adult respondents nationwide, had a ± 3 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level.

President Rodrigo Duterte has long advocated federalism to tackle a yawning wealth gap, empower regional governments and recognize the country’s diverse make-up.

But moves toward the shift to federalism have encountered strong opposition from some groups, including framers of the 1987 Constitution, who fear the new system will further empower political dynasties.

Some critics believe the move to change the Constitution to facilitate federalism will also provide means for Duterte to hold on to power beyond 2022, when his single, six-year term ends.

But the 72-year-old President has said several times that he would step down ahead of the end of his six-year term once the shift happened.

Still possible

Despite the results of the latest Pulse Asia survey, the Consultative Committee (ConCom), which will review the 1987 Constitution, believes shifting to federalism was still possible.

The ConCom on Wednesday expressed confidence that public perception would change once the body presented to the public the proposed revisions.

“Surveys are a pulse of a given population on a given issue at any given time. Thus, they change from time to time,” Reynato Puno, former Chief Justice and ConCom chairman, said.

He said the ConCom views the survey results “as a guide and a challenge.”

“The survey was taken at a time when the Consultative Committee is still formulating the proposed revisions. Once we are done and the proposed revisions are presented to the public, we are confident that the public perception will change,” he said.

“Ultimately, the true pulse of the people will be felt and shown when the plebiscite is held for the people to decide whether or not they want a new Constitution and a new system of government,” Puno added.

ConCom spokesman Ding Generoso said: “Let us put the survey question in context: The question gave the respondents four choices: whether they favor amending the Constitution ‘now,’ or ‘not now but in the future,’ or ‘not at any other time’ or ‘don’t know.’”

With these choices, Generoso added, those who say they are not in favor of amending the Constitution now but at some time in the future are in reality in favor of amending the Constitution.

“To their mind, the future could be next year or it could be in 2019, when the proposed revisions may be ready for submission to them in a plebiscite,” he said.

“Thus, in reality, those in favor of amending the Constitution now [23 percent] in favor of doing it in the future [32 percent] constitute a majority of 55 percent. This is consistent with the results of previous surveys since 1999,” Generoso added.

On the question of federalism, he said, it is “inaccurate to compare” the results of the July 2016 survey with the results of the March 2018 survey because they asked a different question.

Generoso noted that in the July 2016 survey, respondents were asked whether they were in favor of shifting to federalism and the choices were: in favor, undecided and not in favor. The result was 39 percent in favor, 33 percent not in favor and 28 percent undecided, he said.

In the March 2018 survey, respondents were asked whether they were in favor of shifting to federalism now (27 percent), not now but in the future (30 percent), not at any time (36 percent) and don’t know (6 percent), Generoso noted.

“If we apply the same interpretation, then it can actually be said that those in favor, now and at some time in the future, comprised 57 percent or a majority, [which is]higher than the 39 percent in July 2016,” he said.

Personal interests

Opposition lawmakers also on Wednesday said the results of the Pulse Asia survey highlighted public fear that Cha-cha would only serve the personal interests of lawmakers.

“The survey results are clear: The vast majority of the people find Charter change unacceptable. While our Constitution must be amended to ban political dynasties and institute reforms in political parties, the people don’t trust the prime movers of this Charter change, especially those in Congress,” Rep. Edgar Erice of Caloocan City said in a statement.

According to Rep. Gary Alejano of Magdalo party-list, “People have doubts on the real intention of the proponents in amending the Constitution. This is compounded by the lack of education on the contents of the proposed federal Constitution because the proponents do not even have a common draft to start with.”

Rep. Tomasito Villarin of Akbayan party-list said the survey only proved that Filipinos were not falling for the claim of the Duterte administration that federalism would lead to prosperity.

Rep. Rodel Batocabe of Ako Bicol party-list, an ally of Duterte, said the survey results should make Congress think twice about pursuing Cha-cha especially with only a year left before the next national elections.

But for Rep. Gus Tambunting of Parañaque City, hope springs eternal.

“[The survey results] just reflect the need to really focus on educating and informing our citizens about what amending the Constitution really means. Congress should pursue it, with the corresponding efforts to educate the people on the necessity of these changes,” Tambunting said in a text message to The Manila Times.

WITH BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO AND LLANESCA T. PANTI